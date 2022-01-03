Since the release of the teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, with everything and its leak hours before the official trailer, the collaboration between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios has broken enough records to become a historic success. So far it has only been showing for two weeks in theaters around the world, and in addition to saturating the pre-sale sites, as well as getting the second best debut of all time after Avengers: Endgame – 95% are also running for one of the best overall fundraisers.

In the midst of the current pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus, the film directed by Jon Watts turned out to be a significant event not only for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also for this year’s revenue for the film industry. at a time when several movie theaters were closed and others reduced their capacity for health reasons. Pedro Almodóvar himself recognized that this film is the one that, until now, keeps the industry alive.

In the United States alone, the film starring Tom Holland accounted for 12% of the total generated at the national box office during 2021. According to what The Wrap reports, US revenues are represented in an accumulated of USD $ 4,450 million taking in counts all the premieres of the year. Throughout its two weeks of projection, it has remained at the forefront in both its domestic and foreign collection.

Throughout the pandemic era, Spider-Man: No Way Home It was the first film to surpass a billion dollars around the world, with several more weeks to go. It is important to recognize that the reason for the success of the film focuses, mainly, on the high expectations that were generated with all the rumors and leaks that were present in recent months, and although the production earned its success with effort, it also we must recognize the magic of fanservice on an economic level.

The return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Electro and, the last to be confirmed, Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, was a small spoonful of what the fans expected, and although there were many who complained that they did not It was more than a tape that generated noise for the expected crossover, there are still many who appreciate and enjoy it. So far, it has already accumulated a total of USD $ 611 million in the United States.

On the other hand, it is currently positioned at number ten in the national list of the highest grossing films of all time surpassing The Incredibles 2 – 90% and prepare to take the place where, for now, The Avengers have remained stable – 92% and Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%. It is expected that soon it will also position itself in the tenth place of the world box office surpassing the USD $ 1.45 billion that Frozen 2 achieved – 80%.

Finally, it is to be recognized that Spider-Man as a character is almost a guarantee of success at the box office, since the premiere of Spider-Man – 89% in 2002 was the first movie to generate more than $ 100 million in its first. It was evident that the reunion of the three Peter Parker franchises would be financially significant, and a great success for both companies that share the character.

