It is impossible to deny that Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% is a phenomenon within the film industry, with successes and errors, the film has stood out as a topic of conversation since shortly before its premiere in addition to its impressive collection that has not only surpassed the other premieres within the pandemic, but also to successes prior to the current health situation such as Avengers: Infinity War – 79%.

So far the film has become the second with the best opening weekend after Avengers: Endgame – 95% and, hands down, it’s the best way Marvel Studios was able to repay Sony Pictures for sharing their favorite character. Much of the success of Jon Watts’s film is fanservice – we can’t doubt that – but it also managed to give Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker a chance to shine.

The protagonist shows a remarkable evolution and maturity throughout the film, and he did not do it alone, his friends were by his side, and also the long-awaited stars of Spider-Man – 89% and The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Although the presence of these actors was the one that generated the most interest, some villains such as The Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman and Lizard were also rescued.

The first actor confirmed to return was Alfred Molina, followed by Jamie Foxx, and by the end they left the favorite of many, Willem Dafoe, even shortly before the premiere they launched a panel of villains where all three were. However, Sandman and Lizard only had a couple of trailer appearances and were not part of the press tour. Although their first appearances in the film are new, according to what is assured in Comic Book, the scenes where these two are cured and return to their human form are nothing more than recycled images from Spider-Man 3 – 63% y The amazing Spiderman.

That could explain why after their transformation they went unnoticed. In an interview for Discussing Film, writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers explained how they decided which cameos to prioritize including Thomas Haden Church and Rhys Ifans, how long they would appear in the frame, and how they would interact with the lead.

You want to give everyone their due, and just as a fan, you want to see those people as those characters and have fun with them. But at the end of the day, it’s a Spider-Man movie, you have to be telling the Peter Parker story, and everything has to be at the service of that. So a lot of painful decisions were made, we would have loved to have done this and that and ‘Oh no, it would be great if these two villains could do this!’ But you have to be at the service of Peter’s journey, and you have to keep things moving. There were definitely a lot of what we call ‘little darlings’, but sometimes you have to let them go.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is closing its second weekend in theaters, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness prepares for its arrival next year and Jon Watts, for his part, focuses on the arrival of The Fantastic Four that do not have a release date yet.

