Spider-Man: No Road Home opens next week and the world has its eyes on it. Fans swarmed on November 29 to secure their pre-sale tickets, causing multiple websites to go down. Everyone wants to know what will happen in the next Spider-Man adventure, but there are those who already know a bit of the facts. One of the stars of the film confesses to having revealed the end of No way home to their therapist, some of them are very lucky. Read on for all the details.

Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker for a third Spider-Man solo adventure and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are freaking out at the prospect. In addition to the aforementioned superstar, the film will also feature the talents of Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Marisa Tomei; At a recent press conference (via Comicbook), the latter mentioned something very compromising involving the revelation of the film’s ending to someone outside of the production team.

Marisa tomei, who plays Aunt May in the MCU, said at the conference: “Only my therapist knows the end,” so we already have another star (besides Tom holland) who comments on spoilers long before the film’s release. But Marvel Studios has nothing to fear, as we remember that therapists are obliged to keep secret everything that is revealed during the sessions. The professional in charge of the mental health of Tomei you should keep your mouth tightly closed for the next several days.

Rumors around Spider-Man: No Way Home They have been abundant but very soon we will know the truth. Marvel Studios did not take long to reveal all the villains that we will see on screen, however, it has been reluctant to reveal what fans are waiting for: the Spider-Verse. The return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire is the most requested of the season, but both Marvel Studios and Sony prefer to keep quiet and leave the surprise until the end. The meeting of the three Spider-Men is almost a fact and there is nothing to liquidate the hopes of the fans.

Fans have huge expectations for No way home, Spider-Man’s third solo adventure in the MCU. Tom holland he quickly became a Spider-Man loved by the fandom and now his name is seen in all the spectacular; His millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram prove his status as an absolute star of Hollywood and Marvel Studios has every intention of continuing to push his name. After a long wait caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the film will finally hit Mexican theaters on December 15 to become the highest grossing of the year.

The next Marvel Studios movies are Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, both really expected by fans of superhero movies. 2022 is shaping up to be a spectacular one for the company and superheroes in general, including the most famous of the DC Extended Universe. You can read the official synopsis of Spider-Man: No Way Home next:

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous enemies from other worlds begin to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

