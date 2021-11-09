To say that fans expect great things from Spider-Man: No Road Home is an understatement. The followers of the UCM and the character in particular are crazy to find new clues that confirm those theories that have been circulating on the networks for months. Tom Holland hopes to close an important cycle for the character with this installment, while Sony will use it to finish spinning its own universe, in which they have presented Venom – 35%, Venom: Carnage Freed – 45%, and soon Morbius. The first trailer for the film focuses a lot on the return of Doctor Octopus, confirmed from the beginning, but does little to introduce us to the other villains. Now, young Tom talks a bit about the participation of certain actors and the more mature tone of the film.

In an interview with Games Radar, the Marvel actor explained that, unlike the previous installments, this film will not have the funniest tone of the franchise. He assures that there is a lot of material that will go to darker parts as the good Peter is cornered, not only by several and threatening characters, but by the weight that his secret identity has in his life has been revealed. This he said about the film:

It’s dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to take a big hit. They are going to see the characters who love to go through things that they never would have wanted for themselves. And it was really exciting to recharge on that side of Peter Parker.

Much is said about a possible appearance by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but what has really been shown so far are references to the famous villains that were popularized in the movies that had them as Spidey, and hence the insistence of that must come out. The official poster, several scenes from the trailer and a magazine cover show us the 4 enemies that the arachnid will face, but until now only Alfred Molina had been confirmed. In an interview Jamie Foxx hinted that he would return as Electro, but he retracted and we have not seen him in any official image. However, as with Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, he is assumed to be part of the cast.

One of the most logical theories is that Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature the Sinister Six, a group of villains who this time seem to be gathering across the multiverses. But if that’s true we still need to figure out who the other two elements are, with some assuring that Morbius (Jared Leto) and Venom (Tom Hardy) could fill the space to finish marking new Sony territory in the franchise.

While we wait for a new trailer or promo, little by little details about the movie that will be released in just over a month are being revealed and confirmed. For example, in a recent interview it was finally confirmed to Jamie foxx like Electro. Tom holland spoke to Total Film Magazine (via Heroic Hollywood) and explained what it was like to work with him and Molina:

Everyone wears their pants the same way in the morning. It was interesting to have those guys because, in their own way, they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man, and… I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys.

Here what everyone will surely notice is the small pause and the use of “those guys” that surely some will read as Maguire and Garfield, and others will understand it as the presence of those villains whose interpreters still do not confirm us. Either way, Holland said he had a lot of admiration for the way they adapted to a new generation and a new Spider-Man:

For Alfred to come back and adapt and change to the ways movies are made, but also change directors, and also [el hecho] that now I’m Spider-Man. It was really interesting to see those actors adapt and change what they were doing for a modern era.

It must be recognized that Tom holland he’s trying really hard to keep his mouth shut. What he says about the return of these actors is quite interesting, because it is true that although they are all recognized as the villains in the other installments, the direction, style and tone of the film will be very different and will have the heavy task of satisfying old fans and convince a new generation. This time around, and despite the rumors, it’s hard to really know what to expect from Spider-Man: No Way Home. As part of Marvel’s Phase 4, the film will use the idea of ​​multiverses and will surely pave the way for what we will see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it is not yet known exactly what will happen to Holland’s Spidey and if It will be his last appearance in the MCU to focus on the Sony universe or if he will continue to be the figure that connects the two.

