In a couple of weeks, Marvel fans will have a lot to talk about after going to the movies to enjoy Spider-Man: No Way Home, a movie that is breaking ticket presale records right now. The third installment of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes surrounded by rumors about the return of the two actors who gave life to the superhero in the past, Tobey Maguire (The Masterful Move – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%), and although it is not yet a confirmed fact, it is already a fact that Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born on July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) returns as the Green Goblin, Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) returns as Doctor Octopus, and Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%) returns as Electro.

You may also like: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Revealed when review embargo ends

To bring in so many characters from old movies, it must be because they are preparing an unprecedented show in the history of Spider-Man in cinema, and everything indicates that this is exactly what is happening. According to a new rumor, of which there are good reasons to take seriously, Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be the movie of the arachnid superhero with the most action of all history. This data comes from RPK News (via Binge Watch This), site of the well-known insider Daniel richtman, who since last year announced the return of Maguire and Garfield to their roles of Spider-Man:

Spider-Man: No Road Home is reported to have the most action scenes of any Spider-Man movie.

#SpiderManNoWayHome reportedly has the most action scenes of any #SpiderMan movie. (Via: @ RPK_NEWS1) pic.twitter.com/rlwJf9804T – Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) December 4, 2021

Also read: Spider-Man: Tom Holland posts Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man meme and fans can’t handle the excitement

As if that were not enough, it seems that the final battle was filmed on a gigantic set for which three months of work were dedicated. In the trailers we have seen scenes on a metal structure around what appears to be the Statue of Liberty. According to information leaked months ago, that’s where the three Spider-Men will face off against the villains. In addition to those already mentioned before, it is known that Sand-Man and Lizard will be there, but we do not know if they will be played by the same actors who gave them life in the past.

The third act of Spider-Man: No Road Home is reported to have such a huge set that it took three months to build.

# SpiderManNoWayHome’s third act reportedly has a huge set that took over 3 months to build! (Via: @ RPK_NEWS1) pic.twitter.com/9KuCyh1gWM – Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) December 4, 2021

The previous Spider-Man movies also had a good dose of action, many remember the exciting and epic fight of Doctor Octopus against Spider-Man on the train, or even in the divisive Spider-Man 3 – 63% we had an incredible showdown between Sand -Man, Venom and Harry Osborn as the Green Goblin, an ally of Spider-Man. The amazing Spiderman – 73% also had memorable moments, like the superhero’s showdown against Lagarto at school, where Stan Lee had a cameo.

As for the Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it must be remembered that the character has shone since his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War – 90%, where he fought alongside several superheroes such as Iron Man, Captain America, War Machine and Hawkeye, among others. Later in Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%, faced common thieves and villains with alien technology, including the Vulture. But where it shines the most is in Avengers: Infinity War – 79% when fighting the Black Order and then Thanos.

In Avengers: Endgame – 95% also had an important participation in the final battle, when he carried the Infinity Gauntlet and was saved by Captain Marvel and a group of superheroines. Action scenes are an important ingredient in Marvel movies, although sometimes they don’t offer more than that. However, we all hope that Spider-Man: No Way Home live up to expectations and deliver us a film with as much heart as fanservice.

Don’t leave without reading: Spider-Man: No Way Home breaks all-time box office record