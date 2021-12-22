Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% is a huge success and has left fans eager to find out what will happen to Peter Parker in the future. We have already heard some news that suggests and conforms that this will not be the last time we will see Tom Holland wearing the Spider-Man costume. It is not known exactly when or how we will have him back, but according to reports from various sources, it is almost a fact that we will have more of the friendly Peter from Holland in some near future. Most likely, the hit franchise will continue the story with a new trilogy, and we can’t wait to see what Sony and Marvel have in store for us of this beloved character.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are the writers in charge of this third installment, which brought us an incredible story that undoubtedly met the expectations of thousands. FandomWire spoke with these writers about the future of the series, to which they both responded that it was not their place to speculate on its status in subsequent Spidey projects. At the interview McKenna Y Sommers They did not want to go into details about their participation, but they did not deny the existence of a project, they limited themselves to commenting that they would be delighted to return to work on any job related to Spider-Man. His words were as follows:

This is not one of those situations where we don’t have to say that we are not allowed to talk about this because we really don’t know. To my knowledge, I am not aware of any future projects in the works. That doesn’t mean they don’t exist, but it’s nothing anyone has talked about with Chris and me. I certainly hope there is more. I love Tom as Spider-Man. I hope there is more, and I would love nothing more than to be involved. But at this point, we don’t know.

While producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal have said that active development on Spider-Man 4 has begun, that doesn’t mean they’re bringing the entire cast back together. Many other actors such as Zendaya and Jacob Batalon have expressed their support for HollandBut no one knows if we’ve seen the last of MJ and Ned Leeds. Also, the head of Sony Pictures, Tom rothman, wanted fans to know that this would not be the last time they would see Peter Parker on screen and confirmed it on the red carpet of No way home for Comicbook:

It’s reciprocal, we lend them one and they lend one, and that’s how Benedict Cumberbatch came into this movie. So we have a more outstanding ‘loan’. But what I can say for sure is that the two companies have an excellent working relationship. I think they are both hopeful that this will continue. There’s really nothing definitive at the moment, because first we have to release Spider-Man: No Way Home and see what happens.

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues in theaters and will still be available for a few more weeks in theaters. If you haven’t had the chance to go see it yet, don’t wait any longer, as it is undoubtedly one of the most relevant superhero films of the year and perhaps of the decade. Audience reception has been so good that the film continues to break box office records. Don’t miss the latest Peter Parker story and let it surprise you.

