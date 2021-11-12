Andrew Garfield took on the role of Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%, 2012 movie that worked as a reboot for the character on the big screen. For 2014 came The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro – 52% and that was the end for the incarnation of Garfield; Marvel Studios had their own plans in mind and made a deal with Sony to reboot the character once again, now with Tom Holland. Despite the above, fans are almost certain that Andrew will return as the superhero in Spider-Man: No Road Home and the actor himself has suggested it in a recent meeting with the press.

Everyone wants to see the Spider-Verse come true. Sony already gave us a very satisfactory taste of this concept in Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%, brilliant animated film that brings together the best of the character and presents us with an important number of arachnid heroes who have stood out in the comics. Now Marvel Studios has a chance to work wonders with Spider-Man: No Road Home; Fans have begged for the Spider-Verse for years and it’s only fair that the company make the dream come true.

Before the premiere of Tick, Tick … Boom – 90%, Netflix movie featuring the talent of Andrew Garfield, the actor has had no alternative but to face public appearances and press interviews. The recent premiere of Tick, Tick … Boom he demanded the actor’s presence and the event was filled with Marvel Studios fans, of course; when one of them said: “I hope to see you in Spider-Man: No Way Home“He replied,” We’ll see. ” These words are already turning social media upside down and the MCU fandom is reacting madly.

Andrew Garfield goes from “I’m not here” to “we’ll see.” Pic.twitter.com/nrhnVNY4kG – 𐋀 QuidVacuo 𐋀 #SpidermanNoWayHome (@QuidVacuo_) November 11, 2021

Return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Men is something all fans look forward to. The hopes and certainties increased a couple of days ago when two images were leaked on social networks that reveal much more than everyone wants. In one of them we see the three Spider-Man (Tom holland, Garfield and Maguire), while in the second Charlie Cox appears as Matt Murdock or Daredevil. Some believe that the material is completely false, while others are 100% sure of its veracity. Fans waiting for the movie will have to wait for the release of the second trailer to receive official confirmations. Sony and Marvel Studios continue to do the begging.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will put Peter Parker in a difficult situation. Now everyone knows his identity and his work as Spider-Man, so he will have to find an alibi of genius to get out of the charges. What will be the magic solution of the script? The rumors are many and all are as juicy as they are likely, but we will only have accurate answers when we witness the adventure on December 17.

Marvel Studios continues to work hard in the development of its new era, a stage that will have the multiverse at the center of the action and that offers fans exciting journeys alongside their favorite characters. All the new Marvel films suffered delays due to the coronavirus pandemic but are now ready to enter the card in a triumphant way. Let’s not forget that, in addition to movies, Marvel Studios also develops series. Hawkeye is next on the list and we have little idea what to expect from her, her highlight being Kate Bishop but perhaps she includes other surprises.

