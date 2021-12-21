“Spider-Man No way home” beats “Avengers: Infinity War”

Everything seems to indicate that the famous film Spider-Man’s No way home continues to conquer and in fact, it has become the second best theatrical release and surpasses Avengers: Infinity War, something that is undoubtedly extremely impressive.

The truth is that “Spider-Man: No way home” has brought great surprises and has already surpassed “Infinity War” only at the box office in its first week of premiere.

That’s right, “Spider-Man: No way home” is conquering the billboard and, this time, it swept “Avengers: Infinity War”, Becoming the second highest grossing film on its opening weekend.

It may interest you: Tom Holland would seek to be a father and start a family soon

This is how the film starring Tom Holland is only placed below “Avengers: Endgame”, also from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM).

According to Variety, “Spider-Man: No way home” has added this weekend the amount of 260 million dollars since its premiere.

It should be noted that this is a much higher amount than what had been reported this Sunday, with only 253 million dollars.

With this update, “Spider-Man” has officially surpassed “Infinity War” with 257 million dollars and is very close to “Endgame” with 357 million.

However, what is a reality is that “No way home” is already the highest grossing film of this year.

It is worth mentioning that, unfortunately, “Spider-Man: No way home” is facing the COVID pandemic and worse, the omicron variant, which has undoubtedly brought fear to the population by attending movie theaters.

And is that in fact, before this film, no other released in the contingency had exceeded 100 million dollars in its first opening weekend.

On this incredible success, Tom Rothman, President and CEO of Sony Pictures pointed out the following:

The historic results of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ seen this weekend, from around the world and despite numerous challenges, confirm the unmatched cultural impact of exclusive films for theatrical release when promoted with vision and determination. ” .

On the other hand, the reviews have been good too, as the film received a 94% good rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The safest thing is that this film will last a little longer in theaters, and it is not for less, because many people were unable to go to the premiere.