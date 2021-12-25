This definitely continues to be an excellent end of the year for Marvel Studios and Sony, as Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% has managed to position itself as the most important and successful film of 2021 worldwide. The box office numbers for this acclaimed Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland continue to skyrocket, and it is expected to surpass $ 1 billion in earnings tonight on December 24. No doubt No way home It will go down in history as one of the best Spider-Man movies and all superheroes in general, as it has left an extremely positive impression on the audience and has garnered thousands of critics who fully praise it.

Only 11 days have passed since its premiere, and in this short time it is already about to reach the great goal of one billion, a fact that positions it as the second film to obtain this amount in a short period of time, only below from Avengers: Endgame – 95%, which only took 5 days and tying with Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. This is an unparalleled triumph, as it would be the first theatrical release during the Covid-19 pandemic to join the billion-dollar club.

Despite the fact that the world conditions in which the film was released were not the best and it even had strong disadvantages compared to Endgame and Infinity war, No way home She knew how to open a path through adversity and break records that led her to position herself among the great and most important productions of Marvel Studios. The epic closing of this trilogy raised US $ 29.3 million in the United States this Thursday alone, adding a gross profit of US $ 385.8 million in 7 days, making it the third highest collection of earnings in a week of all time. .

Also, the profit that was recorded on Thursday represents the third highest that has been presented on a Thursday of all time, the highest income of Sony on a Thursday and the highest collection on this particular day of the entire Spider franchise- Man and any other superhero movie. So far, internationally, it raised US $ 32.2 million that same Thursday, raising its total abroad to US $ 490.2 million and global collection to US $ 876.0 million.

Of course the incomparable success you are having Spider-Man: No Way Home This Christmas Eve is accompanied by endless praise from fans and critics. The achievements of the Marvel and Sony collaboration have not only been reflected in the box office numbers, but are now also breaking records for positive fan reviews.

No way home It currently has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also, as if this wasn’t impressive enough, the approval numbers from fans are even higher. This week, No way home earned the highest fan rating in the site’s history with 99% freshness.

