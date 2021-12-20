What everyone expected or passed and the fans are delighted. According to a new report from Forbes magazine, Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% is already the third highest grossing release in the entire history of cinema, a completely spectacular achievement that once again demonstrates the supremacy of Marvel Studios in the Hollywood industry. Regardless of the ravages of the pandemic, superhero cinema has an impressive legion of fans who, with each new release, make sure to turn their object of devotion into the greatest of the moment. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It was already shaping up to be one of the great releases of 2021 from last year. Fans began to come up with all sorts of crazy theories that finally became reality and that this weekend have secured hundreds of millions of dollars for Marvel Studios and partners. Forbes reveals that the new adventure of Spider-Man in theaters has made $ 587 million worldwide, a figure that makes a fool of all the releases that have tried to go far at the box office in recent months.

Which No way home has done this weekend is completely spectacular: it surpassed the premieres of Black Panther – 90%, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, Spider-Man 2 – 93% and The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%. His first weekend gross is only below Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%, the biggest movies from Marvel Studios. It is clear that Peter’s new adventure will surpass a billion dollars soon, however, one wonders if it will ever come close to the money raised by the last two installments of the Avengers. We will have to wait a few days to find out.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has confirmed the many theories that fans had been elaborating in recent months that placed the multiverse at the center of all the action. Dreams that seemed impossible a couple of years ago have finally come true and the public is delighted. Once again, Kevin Feige shows once again that he knows the MCU fandom very well and that he takes into account each and every one of their desires. What will be the next application that will take you to the big screen?

This weekend, theaters have been filled with Spider-Man fans who after a long wait can finally see the return of their favorite hero in action. The plot includes the appearance of highly anticipated characters who have made the film truly amazing and who we hope will return in the future. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given its Peter Parker the development it deserved and we can expect huge things from him later on, after all, the character’s fourth film is already in its infancy. We are about to see a Spider-Man a little different and much more attached to the one in the comic. Iron Boy is gone forever.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder are the next films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a pair of adventures with two of the most famous Avengers that could be much bigger than what the public expects. The first will hit theaters on May 6, 2022 and the second on July 8 of the same year.

