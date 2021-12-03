When tickets for Spider-Man: No Road Home began to be sold, it was clear that it is the most anticipated of the moment. The pages of several movie chains did not support so much demand and fell, and just a couple of days ago it was announced that the film is the most successful in fandango ticket presale since Avengers: Endgame – 95%, which was crowned in 2019 as the highest grossing film in history. Variety reported that Spider-Man: No Way Home outperformed hits like Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%. Now, Sony Pictures has revealed another new all-time high for the latest Spider-Man film.

You may also like: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Daily Bugle video features Sandman and Electro, and mentions the Spider Menace

On Spider-Man: No Way Home We are expected to see not only Tom Holland as the protagonist, but the two Spider-Men from the past, Tobey Maguire (The Masterpiece – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Weekend Crazy – 25%) and Andrew Garfield ( Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%), which gave life to the superhero in the sagas of Spider Man and The amazing Spiderman. At the moment his participation is not confirmed, but that of some villains of those sagas, such as Doctor Octopus played by Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%), the Green Goblin played by Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) and Electro, played by Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%).

Today, Sony Pictures announced via Twitter that Spider-Man: No Way Home broke a new record, that of advance sales in its first 24 hours in Spain, as you can see below:

Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home | New classification reveals it will be very violent and dark

Thank you all! #SpiderManNoWayHome has broken the historical record for advance sales in Spain in its first 24 hours. Reserve yours now! pic.twitter.com/b2IjAV1Por – Sony Pictures Spain (@sonypictures_es) December 2, 2021

It is very likely that these celebrations of broken records will be repeated in other countries, there are good reasons to hope that the film will continue to raze and will be a topic of conversation in the coming months, especially if the promise that we will have Maguire and Garfield again is fulfilled. in the roles that made them famous.

Spider-Man is one of the most beloved superheroes, not only from Marvel, even among DC Comics fans. Peter Parker has inspired many people through the generations and will continue to do so. In the two decades to this century we have had three different versions, and all three have had massive fans and support.

Tom Holland’s first appearance (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%) as Spider-Man was in a choral movie, Captain America: Civil War – 90%, where he fights alongside Iron Man against the Captain America team. He then had his first solo film, Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%, and then he was in two of the franchise’s most acclaimed films, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. After the latter, he appeared in his second solo film, Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, which was a box office success and was well received by critics and fans. We don’t know what the future holds for Spider-Man after No way home, but it would be disappointing if he is not in a future installment of The Avengers, or if he does not appear alongside other superheroes who have recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This year we already had the introduction of new characters such as Yelena Belova, who will take the mantle of Black Widow; Shang-Chi, who apparently in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, he is one of the most powerful superheroes due to the Rings that he has under his control. Later came the Eternals, a group of various characters who at some point will play an important role in the future of the franchise.

Don’t leave without reading: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Sony and a chain of cinemas confirm Spider-Verse by mistake