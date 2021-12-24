Success keeps coming for Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, the most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters on December 15. Long before its release, the film became the object of curiosity for thousands of fans as it was always surrounded by mystery and secrets regarding the plot and the characters that appear. Now that he’s finally here and all the secrets revealed, his triumph is reaching shocking levels in both earnings and critics.

Not only has this surprising collaboration by Marvel and Sony been a hit at the box office, it is now also breaking records for positive fan reviews. No way home It currently has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also, as if this wasn’t impressive enough, the approval numbers from fans are even higher. This week, No way home earned the highest fan rating in the site’s history.

This Tuesday, Rotten Tomatoes shared through its official account on Twitter that the latest Spider-Man film has a 99% freshness score from the audience on the official site, which positions it as the highest rated film , with a minimum of 20,000 verified audience ratings. So far, more than 25,000 reviews from the public have been recorded, and less than 1% of these have been negative. The success of the film is undoubted at this point and only 8 days have passed since its premiere. We leave you the tweet that announces it below:

With a 99% Audience Score #SpiderManNoWayHome is currently our highest rated movie with a minimum of 20k Verified Audience Ratings: https://t.co/27HmeXoO3l pic.twitter.com/xnsoMQkc7w – Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 23, 2021

Spider-Man has always been one of the most popular Marvel characters and the favorite superhero of many. The sympathy that the audience has for this nice and courageous boy has been reflected in the good reception that the Spider-Man films have had throughout history. There are two live-action franchises that have put Peter Parker’s name high, Spider-Man – 89% and The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%, starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield correspondingly.

The most recent reboot of the Spider-Man saga was starred by Tom Holland. Its first two installments are considered good by many, but the success of the third cannot be compared, as it has already become a worldwide phenomenon. What has helped No way home be a monster is the combination of multiple fandoms. The film features the momentum of the MCU, as well as its ties to the previous two Spider-Man movie franchises. With the great impact it has had No way home, it is likely that Holland come back for more movies in the not-too-distant future, however, according to Sony’s president, Tom rothman, the young actor will appear in another project other than Spider-Man for Marvel Studios, all this as part of the character exchange agreement that was established between the companies. The words of Rothman were the following:

There are no specific plans. But it is reciprocal. We lend a character, then they lend one, and that’s why Benedict [Cumberbatch] It’s in this movie, so we have one more loan that’s committed. But what I can say, and this is actually the accurate scoop on this, is that the two companies have a great working relationship and I think it’s a mutual hope that that will continue, but there’s really nothing definitive on at this point. because the truth of the matter is that we have to ride the beast and see what happens.

