Few films are capable of shaking theaters, and one of the most popular of recent years that caused screams of emotion and tears in the audience was Avengers: Endgame – 95%, the fourth Avengers movie, which in its final act showed Captain America raising Thor’s hammer to confront Thanos. The scene enraptured Marvel fans around the world, and it seems that something similar will happen with Spider-Man: No Road Home – 86%, as it is reported that at the premiere the emotion was at that level, especially in scenes key of which we do not know anything yet.

You may also like: Spider-Man: No Road Home Already Has Critical Rating

It has been known for months from rumors that the two previous Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Weekend Crazy – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%), will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it’s easy to imagine why movie theaters will explode with excitement when they see them appear on screen. Maguire was the protagonist of the Spider-Man trilogy, which is widely considered one of the best superhero sagas; and Garfield appeared in two installments of The Amazing Spider-Man, a duology that was not unanimously praised by critics and audiences, but won the appreciation of many.

One of those who attended the premiere of the film was the critic Aaron Couch, from The Hollywood Reporter, and stated the following on Twitter:

Spider-Man: No Road Home – wow, tears and the loudest crowd I’ve heard since Endgame.

#SpiderManNoWayHome: wow, tears and the loudest crowd I’ve heard since Endgame – Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) December 14, 2021

Brian Truitt, a critic for USA Today, also had a similar reaction when comparing his experience to that of Avengers: Endgame:

Spider-Man: No Way Home is probably the best moment I’ve had in a theater since Endgame. Tom Holland just owns the role and while it’s absolutely insane at times, it’s a LOT of a #Spidey movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is probably the best time I’ve had in a theater since Endgame. Tom Holland just owns the thing and even though it’s absolutely insane at times, it’s SUCH a #Spidey movie. https://t.co/a34M6yFFdM – Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) December 14, 2021

Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Tom Holland and Zendaya ask not to spoil the film before imminent premiere

Finally, the Binge Watch This site said via Twitter that Spider-Man: No Way Home has between three and four moments that will make everyone in the cinema scream with emotion (and even cry):

Spider-Man: No Road Home has at least 3-4 moments that will have the entire cinema cheering or crying tears of joy. Let’s leave it that way for now.

#SpiderManNoWayHome has at least 3 or 4 moments that will have the entire theater cheering – or crying tears of joy. Let’s leave it at that for now 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/SrDTKO97wE – Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) December 14, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home not only looks like Avengers: Endgame in which it has several moments that will make the audience shudder, it is also the most successful movie in pre-sale of tickets since Endgame. Everything indicates that we are facing a great success for Sony and Marvel Studios, however, the public will have to wait until tomorrow to see it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home had already been compared to Avengers: Endgame in the past; The film’s director Jon Watts said it was basically Spider-Man: Endgame, and more recently Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige said the film’s ambition was on par with Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame.

Tomorrow the cinemas will be full to bursting with fans, and there are good reasons to think that they will continue like this for several weeks, as the first reviews assure that this is the best film that has been made about Spider-Man, with emotion, fanservice and epic moments. . In addition to the return of Maguire and Garfield, some of the villains from their sagas are back, and at the moment we have confirmed Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) as Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%) as Electro.

Don’t leave without reading: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Marvel was going to promote the movie as a fight between Spider-Man and Doctor Strange

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');