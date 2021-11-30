Spider-Man: No Road Home is getting closer and closer to premiere, and fans are feeling utterly desperate. This morning the pre-sale services collapsed on the Cinépolis and Cinemex pages, so purchases had to be redirected to physical box offices. Countless young people have thrown themselves into the branches, but the processes have not been entirely peaceful. Through social networks, brawls are reported in the ranks, all for the acquisition of tickets for the launch of the long-awaited Marvel Studios film.

Cinépolis and Cinemex announced the pre-sale of tickets for today, November 29 at 00:01 hours, however, long before the complications began when entering the websites. At the time of this writing, it is still impossible to try to get tickets through the Internet pages or mobile applications, so it is necessary to go to the complexes of the companies if we want to see the film on the day of its premiere. But things are more difficult than it seems.

It is well known that Marvel Studios fans make up one of the most passionate and loyal fandoms in recent years. In Mexico there are many members and today they made the decision to travel to the Cinépolis and Cinemex branches to purchase tickets. El Universal reported the testimonies of several adolescents in CDMX who have been subjects of the MCU since childhood, that is why they traveled to their closest cinema to get the coveted passes for the premiere. The news outlet maintains that at Cinépolis Portal Churubusco the queue exceeded 200 people waiting.

On the other hand, El Diario de Morelos reported several fights in a Cuernavaca branch. Several young men clashed in a violent fight in front of a complex in the capital city; The meeting was captured on video and shared through social networks, surprising Internet users by the scope that the entire phenomenon of Spider-Man: No Way Home, even pushing fans to commit acts against the rules.

#Viral They are beaten in the cinema of #Cuernavaca by young people who wanted to get in line in the pre-sale of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the most anticipated film of the year. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/NM54ChXzMl – Diario de Morelos (@DiariodeMorelos) November 29, 2021

At the moment, fans of Spider-Man: No Way Home They have no alternative but to go to their nearest cinema and buy tickets at the box office. Pages and apps will not be available until further notice, so it will take an extra effort if you want to look No way home on its opening day, after all, it is the most anticipated movie of the year. Even in the midst of the pandemic, it could surprise with spectacular global collection numbers.

Marvel Studios has gone to great lengths to keep all kinds of leaks from No way homeEven with Tom Holland as the main star, an actor who has stood out in the MCU for not knowing how to keep important secrets about the scripts. The information that we know so far is little, with only some images of the filming set, two trailers and many, many rumors; Although we must not forget about the leak of the script recently and that will presumably capture exciting events in the Spiderverse, will we see Sony’s former Spider-Men in action? The odds are getting higher and more incredible.

Fans are counting down the days until the film’s big release, which could become the most exciting in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. It opens in Mexican theaters next Wednesday, December 15, a couple of days earlier than in other countries.

