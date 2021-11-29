As December 2021 draws near for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans and critics alike eagerly await the long-awaited theatrical debut of Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: No Road Home. Early box office estimates already have the film starring Tom Holland in the running for the highest grossing film of the year, and stories from the film’s production and outside media alike are only raising expectations.

This latest Spidey movie is confirmed to feature at least some of the Fearsome Five (known as the HIVE Five in the 2003 animated series Teen Titans), a group of super criminals appearing in DC Comics, villains from all action movies. live Spider-Man of the 21st century. All of these powerful villains are accompanied by rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will reprise their roles as Peter Parker, sending fans into a frenzy on a scale never dreamed of.

The excitement has been so much that this morning that the pre-sale of tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the platforms of the main cinema chains in Mexico, Cinépolis and Cinemex, collapsed due to high demand. Although it was expected that the cyber mission to obtain tickets would be difficult, desperate fans showed their disappointment on social networks by not being able to obtain their tickets in the first minutes of this Monday.

But not only in Mexico were the sites saturated, according to information from The Direct, in other parts of the world once ticket sales for Spider-Man 3 began, several ticket sales sites failed. On Twitter in Mexico you could read complaints such as “On November 29 the tickets for ‘Spiderman: No Way home’ went on sale and getting a ticket is quite a mission.” At least until 4 in the morning the page of Cinépolis and Cinemex marked error.

Here comes the presale of No way home at Cinépolis -Oh already fell! pic.twitter.com/w34LjQURO3 – noé🧣 (@noegonzalu) November 29, 2021

The Cinépolis page at the beginning of the presale of #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/Nk6fOX0jSn – Juan Andrés Silva Bazán (@JuanAndresBazan) November 29, 2021

Now I know how these girls felt! @Cinepolis #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/K8P3Z2O9EZ – David Alvarez (@skullgz_david) November 29, 2021

not now baby mom is updating cinepolis page to buy #SpiderManNoWayHome presale pic.twitter.com/5oBHOl3LKv – fer lvs Aidan Howland (@ferxjohero) November 29, 2021

The wait is over! 🚨 The #SpiderMan #SinCaminoACasa Presale is here! 😎🕷

Buy your tickets NOW to experience the most anticipated premiere of the year on December 15, at Cinemex! 👉 https://t.co/zFX5ZsKb5d pic.twitter.com/bQJ2wJFFKh – Cinemex (@Cinemex) November 29, 2021

In the United States, moviegoers experienced similar problems with the ticket-buying business with major cinemas such as Regal and Cinemark Theaters, while Hoyts Cinemas website in Australia, too, and both chains apologized on their social media for difficulties in purchase tickets.

Although Marvel Studios has had a difficult time at the global box office in the era of the pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home really does feel like something different on all fronts. For a studio that boasts three of the top four box office for opening weekend 2021, and its partner Sony Pictures with No Road Home, Spidey’s solo adventure is simply on another level.

Some predictions have speculated that the Jon Watts-directed film could earn as much as $ 185 million in its opening weekend at the US box office, and world estimates put more than $ 500 million in its first four days alone. This would give the film not only the biggest box office return of 2021, but one of the biggest success stories for any movie in recent years.

As tickets roll off cyber shelves in the coming weeks around the world, the likelihood that the three sequels will be a huge hit sensation is getting closer and closer. Spider-Man: Sin Camino A Casa, will hit theaters in Mexico on December 15, 2021, and we just have to wait for the platforms of the national cinema chains to work for those who want to be the first to see the film with Tom holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, and the return of Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and more.

