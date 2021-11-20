After sweeping 2019 with Avengers: Endgame – 95%, Marvel Studios scored a second big hit that year with the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, which grossed more than any other Spider-Man movie in its history, at $ 1.132 million globally. What nobody expected is that in 2020 the Covid-19 pandemic would put the film industry in crisis, and the premieres had to be delayed until a year later. When Spider-Man: No Road Home hits theaters on December 17, will it manage to break box office records or will it fall short of expectations?

According to the Box Office Pro site, it is possible that the third installment of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will break records, and we all know why: the rumored return of Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%). For now it has not been confirmed that the actors will be in the film, but at least it is already a fact that Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) and Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born on July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) reprise their roles as Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin respectively, and Electro, the villain from The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52%, will also appear. .

For all the above, millions of fans around the world who are fans of Maguire and Garfield, will want to go to the movies when it opens. Spider-Man: No Way Home, and according to Box Office Pro, the results could be spectacular for Sony and Marvel Studios, and in addition to breaking records for a film released during the pandemic, in the best of scenarios it would exceed the box office of all previous Spider-Man installments. Man and would be placed among the most successful of Marvel Studios.

Box Office Pro only shared the numbers of the local box office (United States and Canada), and factors such as the fact that the first trailer outperformed the trailer of Avengers: Endgame (the most viewed in its first 24 hours), and that by Christmas there will already be several million children vaccinated against Covid-19. Weighing the advantages and disadvantages you have Spider-Man: No Way Home, it is expected that in its first three days of release it will raise between US $ 135 million and US $ 185 million, and at the end of its journey through theaters, between US $ 375 million and US $ 525 million.

If the best of the forecasts were fulfilled (or exceeded), with more than US $ 500 million raised at the local box office Spider-Man: No Way Home would become the highest grossing Spider-Man movie, ahead of Spider-Man – 89%, which in 2002 raised US $ 403.7 million. It would also rank fifth among the highest-grossing Marvel Studios films, ahead of Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75% (US $ 459 million) and second only to The Avengers – 92% ($ 623 million), Avengers: Infinity War – 79% (US $ 678.8 million), Black Panther – 90% (US $ 700 million) and Avengers: Endgame (US $ 858 million).

When it comes to the box office, it’s always good to remember that ticket prices change over time, and when numbers are adjusted for inflation, Marvel fans may be disappointed to learn that Avengers: Endgame is no higher than Gone With The Wind – 94%. However, there are many factors that should be taken into account, and it is somewhat idle, since the only thing that the success at the box office could make fans happy is the fact that it ensures that films from their favorite franchises will continue to be produced. .

