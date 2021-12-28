Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% have been at the global box office for ten days and are still making an incredible amount of money for Sony. Through new information reported by Deadline, it is revealed that the new Spider-Man adventure could be more successful than expected, even bringing more income than the rest of the film that have sought monetary glory throughout history. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The early days of No way home at the box office they were spectacular, lavish, the biggest thing Marvel Studios has done in the last twelve months. Right now, the movie has grossed $ 1.057 billion worldwide and is going for more. Now, Deadline reports that on the profitable side, Spidey’s new adventure could net Sony more than $ 600 million in profit, all clean, making it their most successful movie of all time. Not bad for the effort that made the long-awaited Spider-Verse come true?

Deadline argues that the above estimates did not come from Sony, but rather from sources that are dedicated to studying the revenues of the largest studios. It is obvious that the happiness brought by Spider-Man: No Way Home it is being reflected in the pockets of the study. Although Marvel Studios has interfered to a lesser extent, its MCU is inevitably benefited by the reach of Spider-Man in theaters, propelling the industry and productions on his behalf for the future. How long will superhero movie fans have to wait to meet Peter Parker once again on the big screen? With other Peter Parkers?

The next Sony movie tied to Spider-Man is Spider-Man: Across by Spider-Verse, direct sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%, the 2018 success that won critical acclaim and the Oscar for Best Animated Film. Although No Way Home has done things well by bringing the multiverse, the adventure of Miles Morales presented a few years ago has not been surpassed by that of Tom Holland, the spirit and heart are far above. The film will hit theaters on October 7, 2022, you can read the official synopsis below. Are you ready for more adventures alongside everyone’s favorite spider hero?

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter in the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s friendly Spider-Man neighborhood full-time across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spideys. People to take on a villain more powerful than anything they’ve ever met.

The power of superhero movies hasn’t waned more than a decade from Marvel Studios’ surprising boost, but only time will tell if the company stays on top of the mountain; he still has plenty of comics to mine and inconceivable amounts of money to produce. Hawkeye ended a few days ago – 87%, series with Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh that became a trend every Wednesday without fail; Although the ending didn’t turn out as everyone expected, it did set the stage for more and better superhero adventures in the MCU.

