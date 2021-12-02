The hype for Spider-Man: No Road Home is sky high, only the confirmation that Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Weekend Crazy – 25%) and Andrew Garfield ( Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason to Live – 67%) will return as Spider-Men could raise it higher. While that confirmation arrives (or not), we already have enough reason to be excited about the return of several villains from the sagas of Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man. The ones that were confirmed by the two trailers published so far are Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%), Doctor Octopus, played by Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%), and Electro, played by Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%). The second trailer also showed Sand-Man and Lizard, but we do not know if they are the same actors who played them in the past.

For now, fans are reassured to have discovered that Foxx no longer has blue skin, but it remains to be seen if his role in the film is better than that of The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52%. As for Sand-Man, we don’t know anything about his involvement. However, a new video uploaded by Sony, starring Betty Brandt (Angourie Rice), shows a report from the Daily Bugle, J. Jonah Jameson’s newspaper, on Tik Tok, and strange storms are said to have appeared in New York, one shows yellow rays, belonging to Electro, and another is a whirlpool of sand in the middle of the city; it is obvious that these are the villains of Spider-Man. This is what Brandt said in the report:

We have a great story developing in New York right now. We’ve been experiencing tremendously off-season weather lately in the Big Apple, and there has to be more. I’ve experienced some intense thunderstorms in New York before, but some crazy lightning bolt was not in this week’s weather report. Last time I checked, the nearest desert wasn’t close enough to cause a sandstorm in the city center. Does this mean that the supervillains are back?

Later, Brandt is scolded by Jameson, who calls him and tells him that he must report that the meteorological phenomena are the work of the “Spider Menace”, who wants us to believe that it is the work of supervillains. The way he pronounces the word “Spider MEN-ace” has led many to think that he is confirming the return of Maguire and Garfield and refers to more than one Spider-Man. See for yourself below.

How successful you are with your ticket presale Spider-Man: No Way Home, anticipates that it could break box office records and become one of the highest grossing films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the highest grossing Spider-Man. The MCU has millions of fans around the world and Marvel Studios’ alliance with Sony will see characters from the Spider-Man universe join the franchise. It seems like there’s no better time to be a superhero fan than this. Many thought it would be impossible to raise the spirits of the fandom again after a show like Avengers: Endgame – 95%, but if something has become clear it is that there are many more characters to explore and new stories to captivate the public.

Before Spider-Man: No Way Home, in 2021 Marvel fans have had great emotions with the WandaVision series – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Loki – 96% and What If …? – 84%, and with the Black Widow movies – 87%, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% and Eternals – 58%.

