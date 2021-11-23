Spider-Man: No Road Home is coming to theaters soon and fans are very aware of all the news from Marvel Studios and the media. The rumors are many, even the obvious ones, but among the murmurs of the network include more appearances of Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane. We regret breaking the hearts of countless fans but this afternoon the news began to circulate that both actresses were going to have cameos in No Way Home, but that they were unable to record them due to the pandemic.

Do not miss: Spider-Man: No Way Home could be one of Marvel’s highest grossing movies

The multiverse is one of the most anticipated resources by fans of Marvel Studios, and it is thanks to it that some well-known faces would enter the franchise, including that of Tobey Maguire. The actor starred in the famous Spider-Man trilogy at Sony and to this day is much loved by the public. Disney executives know that introducing a Spider-Man (or two) from another dimension is a safe bet at the box office, which is why they may have already hired Tobey to resume his character at a much more mature age, in the style of Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%. But the aspirations of the fans are bigger.

We invite you to read: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Presumed date revealed when Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be confirmed

In accordance with Daniel Richtman, the Twitter influencer who knows all the news and secrets of Hollywood long before they come to light, Stone and Dunst yes they were going to be present in No way home, just as the public wished, with a couple of cameos; Unfortunately, the pandemic would have ruined the plans and that dream has been lost, at least for the moment. It is important to comment that the information of Richtman It should be taken as a rumor, but boy, is it discouraging.

At the moment we have no alternative but to wait for the good news from Marvel Studios. Count on the almost confirmed participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the MCU would put an ambitious spin on superhero movies on the big screen, crossing the corporate line. There is less to go until the launch of Spider-Man: No Road Home and fans will soon receive all the confirmations to their requests. The film opens on December 17, the Cinépolis pre-sale begins on November 29. Don’t saturate those servers.

The argument of Spider-Man: No Way Home It was already featured in a general way through its recent trailers. In one of the post-credits scenes of Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Jonah Jameson was in charge of revealing the identity of Spider-Man in front of the entire city, a situation that will put the hero in serious legal conflicts. What tricks will he use to free himself? The rumors about the appearance of new characters are almost certain, great possibilities that could make the next film an impressive success of the saga, perhaps going further than its predecessors. You can read the official synopsis below:

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous enemies from other worlds begin to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Some other films that will soon arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, a couple of adventures that promise to be completely spectacular, charting new directions for the saga and its protagonists. The multiverse is here and it is a matter of time before the most exciting reaches us.

You may also be interested in: Andrew Garfield is sick of being questioned about Spider-Man: No Road Home