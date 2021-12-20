‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is having a much better US box office debut than expected. The film starring Tom Holland has managed to raise 121.5 million dollars on Friday, December 17, which is the second best first day in the entire history of the North American box office (not counting, of course, the historical variation in ticket prices). It is only surpassed by ‘Avengers: Endgame’, which made $ 157.4 million on its first day in 2019. It is the best first day of a month of December in history, too.

This figure also includes the spectacular $ 50 million he made in previous shows on Thursday.. In those “midnight passes” it had been slightly behind ‘Endgame’ and ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, but what it has collected on Friday has been enough to anticipate the return of the galactic saga. With this great data the forecast for the first weekend has skyrocketed and now analysts believe the film could reach $ 250 million by the end of Sunday. If so, the film would get the third best premiere in history, remaining only behind ‘Endgame’ and its 357 million dollars and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and its 257 million dollars. It will be very close to ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, which made $ 247 million in 2015, but there are chances for surprise.

Needless to say, Jon Watts’ film is smashing all time-of-pandemic records. It is the first film since the arrival of the coronavirus that manages to premiere above 100 million dollars on its first day. North American viewers have given it the highest mark, A +, in CinemaScore, which measures reactions when leaving theaters, and so far the only Spider-Man movie that had achieved it was ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe 2’ . This good reception will come in handy to capture laggards who may be hesitating over the Omicron variant. However, ‘No Way Home’ is being a beast that accounts for 9 out of 10 tickets sold on Friday, giving little space to the other titles on the billboard, particularly the other outstanding premiere of the weekend: Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’, which has only grossed $ 1.19 million. “Encanto” is the second highest grossing film on Friday and it was with 1.65 million dollars. And ‘West Side Story’, which was facing its second weekend, plummets 74% compared to the Friday of its premiere, which was not to launch rockets.

World number one

At the international level Spidey also sweeps everywhere. The film has accumulated 181.4 million dollars in the rest of the markets, highlighting 24.9 million dollars in the United Kingdom, 20 million dollars in Mexico or 12.2 million dollars in South Korea.

Completed on Friday, it already has 302.9 million dollars worldwide, making it the 13th highest-grossing film of the year.. We will see when we have data from Saturday and Sunday how many more movies it is capable of previewing only in its first weekend.