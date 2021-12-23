Although everyone already knew about the appearance of Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, what Willem Dafoe has done with the character has surprised everyone in its first week of release. Through social networks, Marvel Studios fans are beginning to ask for greater recognition of the 66-year-old actor for his work and are already asking for him to be nominated for the Oscar award in the next edition. Is it possible to see such a possibility come true?

Willem dafoe began as Norman Osborn / Green Goblin in Spider-Man, a 2002 film in which he faces Peter Parker by Tobey Maguire. At that time his character was very popular and had recurring appearances in the sequels; Marvel Studios accepted that perhaps no one could play Green Goblin as Dafoe and they brought him back for a new installment in the MCU. The result has been completely spectacular.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker had already faced antagonists in the past, however, it was only until the arrival of the Green Goblin in his universe that he had the opportunity to have the face of true evil in front of his eyes. The villain gave him the beating of his life and killed Aunt May, forever changing the young hero’s life and taking him to limits he could never have imagined. Now, because of his acting as the terrible Green Goblin, some fans want to see Willem among the nominees for the Oscars of the 94th edition; Daniel RPK, the popular Twitter influencer who knows all the news about superhero cinema, is one of those who has started with the proposal:

Willem Dafoe deserves an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Spider-Man: No Way Home. I said what I said.

Of course the comment section of the post has been filled with supportive responses, mostly others are of the opinion that Marvel fans are taking the movie too seriously and should relax. The truth is that Willem Dafoe is a spectacular actor who with each character gives the best of himself, just look at films like El Faro – 96% or Van Gogh at the Gate of Eternity – 77% to note that he is a highly talented performer. Are you really worthy of a Hollywood Top Award nomination? Let’s remember that he has never won an Oscar, in his entire career.

Without a doubt, it will be interesting to read the list of the definitive nominees for the Oscars of 2022, maybe the fans will get a big, big surprise. Here is a compendium of tweets posted by fans asking for a nomination for Willem dafoe for his work as Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Willem Dafoe really deserves the Oscar. Yep.

The more I think about No Way Home, the more I come to the conclusion that Willem Dafoe needs at least to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for this film.

Since I forgot all day, I have to say that we should all give Willem Dafoe every Oscars he can possibly win for his performance of the Green Goblin. I haven’t seen a villain get a performance like that since the late great Heath Ledger. Absolute masterclass.

I don’t care, Willem Dafoe deserves an Oscar for No Way Home stole the show along with Andrew Garfield.

If Willem Dafoe doesn’t win an Oscar for No Way Home, I’ll be disappointed. His performance was outstanding.

It is not to compare but I am going to do it and for much less they gave an Oscar to heath Ledger !! And my respects to heath and greetings to heaven, but willem Dafoe reprized a role from 20 years ago and did it like no time had passed and took it to another level. Nothing that https://t.co/o7Z2n4B5Cb – black window (@martiinrluna) December 22, 2021

The scene that spider man is carrying a punch in the face of willem dafoe and he is laughing like a mental patient is worthy of an oscar and that the fat bald moviegoers suck it – Agustin. (@Agustrokes) December 23, 2021

The performances are formidable, there is no character you can say, bah.

Please: #oscar for @WillemDafoe is superb, his performance is comparable only to what he did for #ElFaro @ TomHolland1996 he has simply really become #Spiderman – Paz Yepes (@PazYeG) December 23, 2021

willem dafoe deserves the oscar for the green goblin xd change my mind – PЦ ᄂ ΣПƬΛ (@pulentaa___) December 23, 2021

