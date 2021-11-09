We’re a month away from the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home and fans are eager for more details. So far, the first, and only, trailer revealed the arrival of several known enemies of the character, but these have already been confirmed for months so they have really kept things secret. The third installment, again starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, will get fully into the idea of ​​multiverses that little by little the UCM and series like Loki have raised us – 96%. Many are also looking forward to the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, although they have repeatedly denied their involvement.

This film directed by Jon Watts is definitely very ambitious, and one of the most important for Marvel’s Phase 4, as it will also give space for us to see Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in action before its sequel is released in May. 2022, and one can only imagine how interesting its post-credits scenes will be. In addition, Venom: Carnage Released – 45% already gave us a preview of what Sony plans for this new stage that will mix its universe with that of the famous brand. It is clear that Spider-Man: No Way Home hopes to be the maximum representative of the arachnid, although the expectations of the fans could support or destroy the film.

Perhaps the most obvious aspect of the story is the idea of ​​tapping into the famous group called the Sinister Six. It is a team of villains who join forces against Spider-Man, and although in the comics its members have changed over the years, many remain and we can enjoy them in the film. So far 4 are very clear. We know that Alfred Molina will repeat as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 – 93% and that Jamie Foxx will return as Electro, which we already saw in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52%, although we have not seen him in action yet. Very clear signs such as Green Goblin’s laughter or a sandstorm obviously lead us to think of Willem Dafoe and Thomas Haden Church, but two more members would be missing to complete the equation.

Who will be the other enemies to defeat? Well, the Morbius trailer already told us about an appearance by Vulture (Michael Keaton), a character who first appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% and what we saw for the last time in jail, keeping the secret about Spidey’s identity. In this same installment we could see a bit of Mac Gargan, aka Scorpion (Michael Mando), although it is unlikely that he will return. Morbius himself, played by Jared Leto, could appear for the first time here. However, keep in mind that the Sony universe made Morbius and Venom (Tom Hardy) antiheroes and not villains.

While we wait for the arrival of a second trailer that clarifies a little more about this third part, fans take advantage of the little information that is appreciated in the official poster of the film, revealed this weekend. The image shows Spider-Man (just an arachnid) between attacks from various enemies, the famous tentacles of Doctor Octopus being the most striking.

Theory: Three Spideys (and perhaps Doctor Strange) are going to fight the Sinister Six (Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Sandman, Vulture, Sandman, and Electro). https://t.co/pPNmKh0Yh1 – Kshitij Rawat (@rawat_kshitij) November 8, 2021

Electro, Sandman, Green Goblin, Doc Ock and Sand Man. Yeah I feel like Sinister Six is ​​happening in this movie. Gonna be the final MCU film with him in it. Feels sad but, we seem to be in for an amazing send off 😭 https://t.co/KSeuB3403e – 𝓜𝓮𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓽𝓼𝓾 #BlackLivesMatter (@MengetsuSetsuna) November 8, 2021

4 signs of villains. Goblin, Sandman, Electro, and Doc Ock. There could possibly be two more if it were a true sinister six vs the three Spider-Men… hypothetically. Can’t wait for December 17 https://t.co/UKH467vQf3 – Kaleb Hanson-Richart (@kalebmohawks) November 8, 2021

Just give us two more villains and we got a sinister six https://t.co/fDGmurdDMw – XX_Cous16_XX (@ Cous161) November 8, 2021

The new official poster for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ gives us our first look at the return of Willem Dafoe’s #GreenGoblin. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/cM3WdUiNTQ – Careful 4 Spoilers (@ c4spoilers) November 8, 2021

The cast, director and Kevin Feige have said that fans should be calmer to enjoy the film, as the expectations that have been formed have been too high and, at times, even exaggerated. Some compared the arm of a character in the trailer to that of Charlie Cox because they were sure that Daredevil had to make an appearance. With so little time, and little real information about Spider-Man: No Way Home, it is important that viewers enjoy the film for what it is and for what it will offer for Phase 4 of the MCU.

