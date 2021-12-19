Willem Dafoe first appeared as the Green Goblin in the 2002 movie Spider-Man and almost 20 years later he appears again in Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, where he reaches new heights by putting himself back into the role of the conflicted Dr. Norman Osborn, who once again must come face to face with his evil “other self” that he encounters on his visit to the Peter Parker (Tom Holland) universe. perfect opportunity to make life miserable for whoever crosses your path. His return has been one of the most anticipated since his announcement and the little glimpse in the trailers, and fans have not been disappointed.

Do not miss it: Willem Dafoe demanded great action scenes to return as Green Goblin

It’s not easy to stand out in a movie packed with as many characters and backstories as Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it’s certainly not easy for a villain to shine amidst a multitude of antagonists in a live-action movie that brings together almost everyone who has appeared in the various Spider-Man adaptations. But Willem dafoe how Green Goblin did exactly that in his return to the more modern version of Spider-Man, with such a good and evil performance, that he elevated this great villain from the first trilogy to something of a supervillain hall of fame in the movies of superheroes.

There is no doubt that this villain turned the world of Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker upside down and put his loved ones at risk with every action on his path of pure evil. For fans who have already seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, the villain played by Dafoe is superior to Thanos, who was played by Josh Brolin in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – 95%. Although the titan is a villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Green Goblin is not since the credit is from Sony Pictures and Sam Raimi, but it is interesting how new fans have adopted the villain.

Because of how different Norman and his alter ego are, the actor has to play a kind of double role, something that can be compared to the also conflicted Gollum in the Lord of the Rings adaptations. Even in the first act of the Spider-Man movie we are led to believe that it is a reformed Norman Osborn who has rid himself of the demons that the Green Goblin plants in his head.

We recommend you: Fans say Spider-Man: No Road Home is equal to or better than Avengers: Endgame

However, he soon finds Aunt May, who helps ease the tension between Norman and Peter, setting them both on a collaborative path as they try in their own way to help each of the villains. But in the classic green villain sense, the alter ego is not too far off to say.

Thanos, on the other hand, traveled a path that took him several movies to get all the Infinity Stones and get rid of half the population. While it is true that the Green Goblin’s plans only wreaked havoc in the universe of Sony’s adaptations, the comparison is not entirely fair because Thanos was the great villain of the shared universe.

That hasn’t stopped fans of superhero movies, who are debating on Twitter who the best villain is, and it’s safe to say that the Green Goblin is getting all the applause in part thanks to the performance of Willem dafoe in the recent Spider-Man cinematic installment.

“I was just passing through the MCU but if you want I humiliate thanos with my performance of the green goblin” -William dafoe 2021 – Wind (@WindReyes) December 18, 2021

Dafoe makes me doubt if thanos is the best villain in the MCU … pic.twitter.com/gp6qfRD5mB – Coffy (@cup_coffy) December 18, 2021

Thanos and Killmonger sorry but Green Goblin came to take their place as the best villain so far in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/uIVPDQpSiW – Frank Jr.🦦 (@ F3eJay) December 17, 2021

I mean it very seriously, Willem Dafoe’s #GreenGoblin between his two films is a villain who has nothing to envy neither Thanos nor Joker.

It is that he is at the same level without a doubt between his two appearances. pic.twitter.com/2a5DK9BCOW – TheRealAndySau (@TheRealAndySau) December 17, 2021

William Dafoe’s Goblin is the greatest MCU villain of all time. What an epic performance at #NoWayHome. Neither Loki nor Killmonger nor Thanos It’s Green Goblin !!!

William Dafoe’s Goblin is the best MCU villain ever.What an epic performance in #NoWayHome. Not Loki not Killmonger nor Thanos

It’s Green Goblin !!! pic.twitter.com/ii2IWEAnHo – Dony Babu (@ DonyBabu3) December 18, 2021

His green goblin has always been a better villain than Thanos, but this movie solidified him

His green goblin always been a better villain than thanos but this movie solidified it https://t.co/WFBvi2OuZg – 1khalon (@ khalon40) December 18, 2021

Thanos was a good villain, but Willem Dafoe as a green goblin almost 20 years later is still the best.

Thanos was a good villain, but Willem Dafoe as green goblin almost 20 years later is still the best – Jon Osterman (@ giosmojosod0pe) December 17, 2021

the way the green goblin is a better villain than thanos

the way the green goblin is a better villain than thanos – ◡̈ åislinn ˎˊ˗ (@kittenslovato) December 17, 2021

#GreenGoblin is the MCU’s best villain, beating Thanos. He is a pure threat and an incredible actor.

Hot take: Willem Dafoe’s #GreenGoblin is the best MCU villain, overtaking Thanos. He is a pure menace and an incredible actor pic.twitter.com/6FxstgvY2y – 𝕍𝑖ќ𝑖𝙣𝗀Ꚃ 𝙳ƴ𝙣ɑꚂꚌƴ ॐ (@VikingsDynasty) December 18, 2021

Continue reading: Paul Thomas Anderson defends Marvel: Spider-Man will save theaters

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');