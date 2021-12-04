In addition to the highly anticipated return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Road Home, fans are very excited about the rumor that Charlie Cox will be back as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in the film. Cox played the character on three Netflix seasons, and his performance, alongside that of his arch nemesis Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio, is among fan favorites.

You may also like: Rumor: Charlie Cox to return as Daredevil in four Marvel Studios projects

For now, neither the appearance of Maguire and Garfield, nor that of Cox, have been confirmed, but an image leaked by the YouTuber John Campea featured the actor portrayed as Matt Murdock at a table alongside Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Happy (Jon Favreau) and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). If that’s not enough for us to believe the rumor, now Geekosity has information on how we will see Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and how it relates to the Netflix series.

The site assures that, since Kevin Feige was promoted to Creative Head of Marvel Entertainment, all the Marvel TV series were cataloged out of canon, but when seeing what Netflix did with Daredevil – 98%, Feige was surprised, especially by the roles of Charlie cox and Vincent D’OnofrioFor that reason the actors will be back, although they will be different versions than the ones we met in the series.

According to Geekosity, the Matt Murdock (we won’t see him as Daredevil) from Spider-Man: No Way Home it will be an alternative version, without the backstory that Netflix has. The same can be expected of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, who it is believed we will see in the Hawkeye series – 87%.

Also read: A leak would confirm Daredevil’s reboot

This information would confirm what has been discussed for a long time: whether Marvel TV series are canon or not. The separation of the division dedicated to television programs and the film studio occurred in 2015, since Kevin Feige asked Disney not to be under the supervision of Ike Perlmutter, CEO of Marvel Entertainment at the time. From that year on, the films took a very different path from that of the series, and although they made references to the films, the reverse was not the case. There is only one exception, and that is James D’Arcy’s appearance in the role of Jarvis in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, since the actor had played the character in Agent Carter – 80%.

We previously had clues that the series were not canon, such as the fact that Mahershala Ali will be Blade in a new Marvel Cinematic Universe film, even though he had a role in Luke Cage – 78%, however, the actress who played Star-Lord’s mother in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% had already appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger – 79%, and Gemma Chan gave life to a character from Captain Marvel – 60% and then to Sersi in Eternals – 58%.

Now, with what is reported by Geekosity, we can assume that it is not the same case that of Mahershala Ali and that of Gemma chan, but Blade is part of the canon and Luke cage no. If this news turns out to be true, we can at least applaud Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer decision not to change the Daredevil and Kingpin actors. In the next episodes of Hawkeye We will see if the Kingpin is really back or if it will be another character who was ahead of us in the third chapter. In the meantime, we can already take as evidence of all that has been said above, these comments from Charlie cox in an interview with The Hashtag Show:

If there was a chance for him to come back as Daredevil, however that was, I imagine it would be a reinvention of the character and the show. If I am chosen to do it, there will be some elements that are of course the same. Or they can choose someone else and restart it all over again … You have to be careful what you wish for. You come back and it’s not that good or it doesn’t work at all or it’s been too long … You don’t want to stain what you already have.

Don’t leave without reading: Tom Holland was told he was ugly enough to be Spider-Man