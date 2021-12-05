We’re just over a week away from Spider-Man: No Road Home to finally hit theaters around the world. It has been a year full of theories and high expectations that, if Marvel and Sony do not comply, it will end as a hard blow for both the fans and the companies themselves. This has become one of the most protected projects by Marvel Studios, even with the king of spoilers Tom Holland.

Despite the care they have taken to keep the important points of the production secret, there have been striking leaks such as the first trailer that emerged hours before the official launch. Although many suggest that this was nothing more than a strategy on the part of the company to capture the attention of the public. Alleged images of the set have also emerged that so far have not been verified for authenticity, but they have certain things that have made sense with the latest trailer that was published.

Although there is no way to verify that Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will share the scene in this film – according to what he reported Daniel richtman will appear for 30 minutes of the film – at least the characters that the protagonists of the two previous franchises will be present. The first two to be confirmed were Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro.

There had been a lot of speculation about the presence of Willem Dafoe, there were rumors that he was seen on the set filming some scenes, but there was no proof of this. After the premiere of the first trailer, one of his popular bombs was seen with his particular laugh in the background. In the images that followed between posters and new glimpses, the character was seen with his familiar armor and others where the character was seen in the distance with the hood that he used in some animated series and in the comics.

There were those who did not want to have too much hope and even began to believe that perhaps it was James Franco or some other actor. But now there is no doubt that it is Dafoe who has returned with all the energy to face a new version of his arachnid enemy. Last night a video panel was launched where Tom holland featured the film’s three main villains (Dafoe, Molina, and Foxx), with little glimpses not seen in previous trailers as a scene where the Green Goblin appears without his armor just wearing a bare-faced hood while throws a bomb at Spider-Man. Look at the panel and image below.

During the panel, where the same presenters were surprised to see the three actors together, each of those present spoke about their return with each of their characters, the changes they have faced and their arrival in a franchise as powerful as It is the Marvel Cinematic Universe after having been part of films that functioned independently without directly connecting with other stories.

Dafoe commented that what impressed him the most was the characterization process, since it no longer had anything to do with what he had experienced almost 20 years ago in Spider-Man – 89%. The actor described how he had to be subjected to the makeup and wardrobe process for hours, saying he was surprised by how new digitization technologies make the process easier and less time consuming, not forgetting that now it was much easier for him to move around. compared to 2002 armor. Fans should keep an eye out in the coming days for any new previews or glimpses before the official premiere.