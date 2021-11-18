In the next few hours we will only talk about the trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. The new trailer for the film distributed by Sony Pictures has revealed one of its greatest mysteries: which villains from other arachnid universes will appear in the New York of Peter Parker played by Tom Holland. But those who have not been seen are Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, whose presence in the film remains a rumor to this day.

However, fans have been studying each shot of the trailer in search of clues to its appearance. And there is a specific scene that has us a little scaly. Towards the end of the trailer we see three of Spider-Man’s classic villains, Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans), taking on Tom Holland atop the Statue of Liberty. freedom. Many have pointed out that this shot seems tremendously unbalanced and that it would be a very epic scene if we finally have three villains on one side and the three Spider-Man on the other. In fact, there are those who have slowed down the image to see how Lizard gets punched out of the air or attacks in a direction quite far out of Tom Holland’s path. And how can we forget the detail that they are surrounded by scaffolding … like a certain leaked photo in which we saw Andrew Garfield.

Lizard gets hit with an invisible punch in the #SpiderManNoWayHome Brazil trailer? Looks like they edited out Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield? pic.twitter.com/oJheAgOI9C ? Culture Crave? (@CultureCrave) November 17, 2021

lizard aint even aiming at tom …. they definitely edited out tobey and andrew? #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/ys0l2wTnZu ? ken (@wandaskory) November 17, 2021

It wouldn’t be the first time Marvel has used the eraser or even recorded multiple versions of a scene to keep the movie’s surprises a secret. or to mislead the savvy marvelitas. For example, do you remember when Thor appeared all the time with the look of ‘Infinity War’ in the trailers of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and not with the hair and the kilos that he gained in New Asgard?

A terrifying deja vu

The trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is full of mind-blowing moments, but there is one in particular that has set off fan alarms with a terrifying deja vu. Also towards the end of the trailer we see Peter Parker trying to hold MJ. (Zendaya), who plunges into the void … as Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy did in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Power’ in one of the most heartbreaking scenes in superhero cinema (which to her It was once a tribute to an iconic moment from the Spider-Man comics.) Are they going to break our hearts again while destroying Spidey’s? We will have to go prepared, just in case.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ hits theaters December 17.