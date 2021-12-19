If something characterizes Marvel Studios, it is their ability to go ahead with their plans and in the end always get what they want. The introduction of the multiverse was already something that seemed even too big and ambitious for the study that Avengers: Endgame brought us – 95%, which at that time seemed like the definitive Marvel movie, but with the new Spider-Man we understand that the sky is the limit for the team led by Kevin Feige, the producer behind the phases belonging to the film franchise that this year also added in the television aspect.

The adaptations starring Thanos seemed like something from another world, and it is not that we are belittling them, but it is worthy of admiration the ability of the company to recreate another work of epic proportions within superhero cinema with little difference in the release date between one and the other. Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% had the arduous task of giving us the best look at the multiverse to date, which they did by featuring heroes and villains well known to fans thanks to Sony Pictures adaptations.

From Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin to Jamie Foxx’s Electro, through the first two versions of Spider-Man, the recent entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought together almost all the protagonists of all the adaptations made by the studio that now collaborates with the Disney division to carry out this crossing of characters that at the same time works as a tribute to the three generations of Spider-Man and this subgenre of cinema.

Reuniting Dafoe with Foxx, Alfred Molina, Rhys Ifans and more was no easy task, but it was accomplished. Bringing the different generations of film adaptations of the character under the same roof required more than a spell performed by Doctor Stephen Strange. Kevin Feige He spoke about the challenge of convincing the actors to participate in the project, and although money is usually the topic of conversation in these types of scenarios, in an interview with The New York Times he said that secrecy had a lot to do with it. behind the production (via Comic Book).

Get everyone to agree with you on the big idea [fue el mayor desafío de No Way Home]. Hey, we have an idea. Will you come to sign to be in this movie? ” “Great! Can I read the script?” “No.” That was the hardest part. And that’s where Amy [Pascal], who calls anyone, anywhere, anytime, is a master producer at making things happen. “

Feige mentioned that everyone wanted to have access to the script to know what it was about Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that is not something that the study delivers immediately or completely to prevent information from being leaked. Also, he gives a lot of credit to Amy Pascal, the Sony producer who was a key figure in the productions of the Sam Raimi trilogy and Marc Webb’s duology. If something was clear when she contacted them, it is that they were not going to have simple cameos that would cost the studio millions, but that they would really have important roles in the story.

The parts were real. That I was there with them the first time and that I would be there again, that I have too much respect for them and for all the work we did together over the years.

This speaks volumes about the respect and trust that the actors had towards the Spider-Man team – 89% and The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%, who, although they did not have the participation of characters outside the scope of the studio’s rights, were responsible for the popularity of the character among those who are not so close to the comics and / or only watch the movies.

