Beware SPOILERS!* This article contains spoilers for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has already reached theaters around the world and from its first day it is bursting the box office. It is not for less. Sony Pictures and Marvel have been causing excitement for months with Tom Holland’s third solo film within the UCM, precisely because he had nothing to do with “lonely”. Whether it was to be fans of our friend and neighbor, or simply out of curiosity to find out if the rumors were true, no one is wanting to miss out on what aims to be the biggest premiere in times of pandemic.

Since it was confirmed that actors from past Spider-Man movies such as Alfred Molina or Jamie Foxx would return as their characters in the Jon Watts-directed film, the main question is how they got everyone to say yes to this crazy idea. Once the movie is seen, that question becomes even bigger. Although Marvel will surely tell everything with hair and signs, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has already commented to the New York Times that getting everyone involved to sign up was by far the biggest challenge they have faced: ” Getting everyone to agree to this great and great idea (was the biggest challenge). ‘Hey, we have an idea! Would you come and join this movie?’. ‘Sure! Can I read the script? ”“ No. ”That was the hardest part. And that’s where Amy Pascal, who calls anyone at any time, is a master producer who makes it all happen.“.

Amy Pascal explains that the key for everyone to join ‘No Way Home’ was convince them that their appearances were not going to be simply “cameos to get money” but that their characters were going to have a development and a real importance: “The roles were for real. That I had been with them the first time and that I was going to be with them again, that I have so much respect for them and the work we have done over the years” says the producer about her “method” to make all these actors say yes.

Then we would talk about particular requests for compensation to put on the suits again. In the case of Willem Dafoe, the actor who returns as the Green Goblin said in an interview that his only condition was that they had to let him do the action scenes: “Doing physical things was important to me. In fact, one of the The first things I said to Jon and Amy when they introduced me to the idea before there was a script was’ I don’t want to show up just to make a cameo or fill in close-ups. I want to do the action because that’s the fun of it for me. And it’s also really impossible to add integrity or fun to the character if you don’t participate in those things. All that action informs you of the relationship you have with the characters in the story. And it also makes you earn the right to play the character. “Who was the last to accept?” It’s not who you think. It’s not worth talking about, but it’s not who you think. “

Where are the Spider-Man girlfriends?

While the arachnid casting they have put together in the film is amazing, many fans will probably miss Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) and Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in the film. Kevin Feige explains why Spider-Man’s girlfriends didn’t show up: “When people see the movie they’ll understand. It’s because of the story. For us – Amy, Jon and our screenwriters, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers – It was a very important goal that Peter Parker’s last year of high school was not lost in the madness that ensues after his encounter with Doctor Strange. That could have happened very easily. And that’s the reason why there aren’t 20 people in the movie“.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is already in theaters.