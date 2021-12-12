Spider-Man: No Road Home opens in theaters next week and fans can’t handle the excitement. Recently, Marvel Studios released the introductory scene of the film, a moment that connects directly with the previous installment, when The Daily Bugle reveals the identity of Spider-Man to the world. But it seems that things have not turned out quite well with her. Through The Direct it is reported that the sequence has a huge continuity error that has not gone unnoticed by the fans. Read on for all the details.

We know that Marvel Studios is incredibly tight when working with new material for the film series. But that does not mean that there are not people out there working hard to obtain all kinds of clues and material that give us a better view of the situation. Through social networks the first scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home and we find out that it takes place right after the post-credits scene seen in Spider-Man: No Homecoming. Peter escapes with MJ as dozens of irate people point him out for his link to Mysterio’s passing.

The Direct reveals that in the final scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, MJ is not wearing the Black Dahlia necklace that Peter gave her, yet in the introductory seconds of No way home the necklace is present. Although it is a small detail, Marvel Studios films should always aspire to perfection, since they are made with a lot of money and a lot of effort. It’s not too late for the visual effects department to fix that little oversight. Will we see any adjustments on the opening day?

Spider-Man: No Way Home It could be the greatest Spider-Man movie in the MCU and fans are bracing for everything to come. We are certain that the theme of the multiverse will be very important in the development of the plot, and that Peter Parker will join Stephen Strange because the latter will have the key to solve the difficulties of the way. Is the world ready for everything Marvel Studios has planned for the third installment? Peter’s life is about to change.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel fans will start with the wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch will return to his role as the spectacular Stephen Strange alongside Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff. This film will bring together the most powerful characters in the MCU, a detail that will probably make the film a resounding success for Marvel Studios. By carrying the word “multiverse” in the title, fans are hoping it will be something spectacular, an adventure that is far above what the studio has presented in recent years. Will we see interdimensional destruction along the way?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares for a new line of adventures. The cosmic threat of Thanos has been left behind, but not Disney’s wishes to continue obtaining benefits from its heroic characters. But the original plans were delayed by the coronavirus scourge and the new date for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is March 25, 2022. The steps towards the full realization of the second film of the Supreme Sorcerer are slow but sure. Will Sam Raimi dare to talk about Spider-Man in his new film? That would be the mother of references.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It opens in theaters on December 15. Do you already have your tickets ready?

