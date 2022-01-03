Since its release on December 15, Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% have not ceased to amaze with their performance at the box office, week after week the third instance of Tom Holland’s friendly neighbor breaks all-time records! Today has officially become the twelfth highest grossing film in history worldwide and experts estimate that it will climb to the Top 10 very soon, a feat that is not far off since the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not it has diminished in the taste of the assistants to the cinemas.

Surpassing US $ 600 million at the local box office, the film is already the tenth highest grossing film in North America (United States and Canada), a place that until a few days ago occupied The Incredibles 2. Now it is released through sites such as ComicBook and Deadline, the new brand that it has achieved during the last week of 2021, taking it to climb to # 12 at the international level. And the numerary continues, since Spider-Man: No Way Home it has garnered incredible numbers from overseas markets, which has been instrumental in its new record.

During this weekend, the closing of the trilogy by Jon Watts generated an additional US $ 78 million internationally, representing a total of US $ 1.37 billion, that is, enough to elevate it to seat 12 on the list of the highest-grossing movies in movie history. It is not worth mentioning that this figure exceeds the total collections of Iron Man 3 – 79% (US $ 1,214 million) and Black Panther – 90% ($ 1.347 million) (Box Office Mojo), and it’s officially the highest-grossing non-Avengers superhero movie of all time.

According to the specialists, if Spider-Man: No Way Home continues with its current trend is almost certain to exceed $ 1.4 billion in Avengers: Age of Ultron collection – 75% and the US $ 1.45 billion of Frozen 2 – 80%, to fully enter the Top 10. In fact, many do not rule out that the film could continue to advance and threaten the first place that Avatar still holds – 83% as the highest grossing movie in history. Will Sony be able to reach the golden goal in the coming weeks?

Despite the protests that the most purists and demanding of the seventh art can generate, superhero cinema remains at the top of the entertainment industry thanks to the huge amounts of money injected by studios that seek to deliver entertainment to the masses easy but devastating. Spider-Man: No Way Home It is the hit of the year and things could not go better (only if there were no coronavirus pandemic), and this is only the prelude to what superhero fans await in 2022: a year loaded with more films of the genre .

There is definitely a very special charm to everything Sony and Marvel Studios have done over the past few years. The next Spider-Man movie is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Part One, an adventure that will bring us back to Miles Morales along with a whole new team of Spideys, will he win the Oscar for Best Animated Film? It opens in theaters on October 7.

