We’re two weeks away from Eternals hitting theaters, but just over a month later we’ll have the movie all Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting: Spider-Man: No Road Home. To continue raising expectations, Empire Magazine has published a report on the film in its new issue, and it reveals the enormous ambition behind the project, only comparable to that of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, and a new image of Doctor Octopus played by Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%).

There are numerous rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, the most exciting are those who say it will bring back Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%), but what is already a fact is that we will have Molina as Doctor Octopus, the character he gave life to in Spider-Man 2 – 93%. The first trailer also revealed Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin laugh (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born on July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%), and a recent cover of Empire magazine featured symbols of the Sinister Six.

In an interview with Empire, director Jon Watts said that the third part of his Spider-Man trilogy is as big as Avengers: Endgame – 95%, and that is not saying little, because the fourth installment of The Avengers – 92% brought together a huge number of characters and became the highest grossing film in history. These were his words:

We are definitely trying to be ambitious, [Spider-Man: Sin Camino a Casa] It’s Spider-Man: Endgame.

Here you can see the latest image of Empire with Doctor Octopus chasing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%), who uses his suit known as Iron Spider:

A new look at Spider-Man & Doctor Octopus in ‘SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME’. pic.twitter.com/ocrRxT2smo – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 23, 2021

Holland, for his part, stated the following:

When the idea was first proposed to me, I was like, ‘Wow, that would be great if we could pull it off, but there’s no way it’s going to work. They just won’t be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It’s just not going to happen. ‘ But it happened. And it’s crazy.

What was said by the director Jon watts, coupled with what Holland said, seems to be enough to take the rumors about the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. So far we only have confirmed Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, to Willem dafoe as Green Goblin thanks to the trailer, and Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%) as Electro, because after his return was leaked in the media, the actor published an image on his Instagram confirming it, although shortly afterwards he deleted it.

Spider-Man: no way home could be as successful as Avengers: Endgame, or so it seems, because the first trailer where Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus was revealed managed to surpass the Endgame that had the first place in visualizations. Everything points to the fact that thanks to the multiverse, which was introduced in the Loki series – 96%, and expanded on What If …? – 84%, now we will have iconic characters from the past that marked a before and after in the history of superhero cinema.

It has not been confirmed, in the same way that the return of Maguire and Garfield has not been confirmed, but the cover of Empire suggested that rumors of the return of Sandman, played by Thomas Haden Church in Spider-Man 3 – 63 are also true. %. It seems like there has been no better time to be a Spider-Man fan than 2021, as we are very close to an epic crossover in superhero cinema, so great that you can only compare it to Avengers: Endgame.