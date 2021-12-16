The long-awaited moment has arrived, and although not all fans have been able to go to the cinema to see Spider-Man: No Road Home – 90%, many are already happy to have been able to verify that the impossible was achieved, “Spiderverse Confirmed”. No movie has caused such anticipation since Avengers: Endgame arrived in 2019 – 95%, the fourth installment of The Avengers and the end of an era for the franchise, however, Spider-Man: No Way Home is even bigger and more important, so Tom Holland believes (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%).

The reason for the Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to think that way is that the new movie he stars in has twenty years of history, because as everyone knows from the trailers, the film brings the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and Sand-Man, the villains of each of the installments of Spider Man, trilogy directed by Sam Raimi (Drag Me to Hell – 92%, Morgue Tenants – 78%, Devil’s Awakening – 96%) and starring Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%). We also have the two main villains from the two movies of The amazing Spiderman, Lagarto and Electro.

The first Spider-Man film – 89% came in 2002, so Spider-Man: No Way Home spans nearly two decades of superhero cinema, with three different cinematic universes. These were the words of Holland in an interview with CinePOP (via Comic Book):

I think the movie is bigger than Endgame, because of the cinematic history it has. Engame is a masterpiece. I love Endgame and being a part of it was incredible, this culmination of 10 years of work leading up to this moment. But this Spider-Man movie is 20 years of work. They are three different universes. No one could have ever dreamed that Sony, Marvel, and Marvel could bring them all together. You know, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Lizard, Sand-Man, they’re all back and they’re in a movie and it’s amazing. It is mind-boggling.

As we already said at the beginning, Spider-Man: No Way Home It’s quite an event, and we could guess it since the first trailer showed Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) as Doctor Octopus, and in 24 hours he surpassed the record of reproductions of Avengers: Endgame. Due to the pandemic the box office of this film will not be so devastating, but we are sure that it will raise a lot of money around the world.

Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed before the premiere the return of Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) as Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%) as Electro. The returns of Thomas Haden Church (Between Cups – 96%, Spider-Man 3 – 63%, It Said About Me – 85%) as Sand-Man, Rhys Ifans as Lizard, and the previous Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%).

If you are one of the lucky ones who have already seen the film, avoid sharing spoilers on social networks, as many people could not buy their ticket for the premiere, and will have to wait several days to enjoy it in theaters. Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes of all time and has millions of fans around the world; despite the rivalry between the fans of each of the actors, Spider-Man: No Way Home will reunite fans in an epic adventure that rivals Avengers: Endgame.

After this feature film, Marvel will bring us Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will continue the history of the multiverse and will bring back several characters that we already met in films and series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

