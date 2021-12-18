There is no doubt that Hollywood would do better if the revenues were divided between several types of films, but anyway the box office of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% is the Christmas miracle that the movie industry needed. The numbers for the new Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland keep coming in and although the total collection that it will have in its first weekend is not known exactly, estimates predict a resounding success for the recent collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. .

His grossing at pre-release functions was recently confirmed to be one of the most successful, putting the superhero on track to break not only movie records during the pandemic, but also before it happened. Only in the domestic box office on Thursday it obtained a total of US $ 50 million, with projections that assure that by including the international box office it could reach a total of US $ 93.6 million, which is quite good considering that the public has not returned. still in large quantities to movie theaters. But Spider-Man is accomplishing the impossible, and the good news keeps coming.

Sticking with the national numbers for now, that’s a number unheard of since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. The premiere night’s total puts No Way Home above what Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings did – 95%, and beats the previous installment in the adventures of Tom holland and Zendaya. In 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% made $ 39 million before kicking off a long holiday weekend.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will land in the first places of the highest grossing premieres at the domestic level. The movie that has the crown is Avengers: Endgame – 95% with a total of US $ 357 million, followed by Avengers: Infinity War – 79% with US $ 257.6 million. In third place appears Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, who made $ 248 million and then Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% with US $ 220 million. In fifth place we finally find a movie that is not from Marvel or Star Wars: Jurassic World – 71% with US $ 208.8 million.

To get a clearer idea of ​​the wall-crawler’s steady pace at the box office, its pre-release gross puts it in a historic third place below Avengers: Endgame (US $ 60 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (US $ 57 million). In addition, adding the collection of Friday with that of the previous day, the film reaches US $ 121.5 million and this, together with the estimates for the total of its opening weekend, places it as the fourth film in history to have a better debut.

According to data from The Hollywood Reporter, the projections give Spider-Man: No Way Home an epic $ 240 million to $ 250 million premiere. Depending on what the total is at the end of the first weekend, the film could finish in fourth place or even third. If it raises US $ 250 million, it would be even above Star Wars: The Force Awakens and very close to Avengers: Infinity War, the films with the third and second best premiere respectively.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home It is also the first film to surpass the US $ 100 million mark in the United States during the pandemic, being the pandemic blockbuster that any Hollywood studio would like to get their hands on. We don’t know what other movie could do something similar, especially when there are plenty of non-superhero releases on the way, but even before this movie the most that had ever been achieved nationally was $ 90 million.

