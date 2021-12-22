

Tom Holland in the double role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man, during a scene from the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

Photo: Matt Kennedy / Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios / .

Only behind “Avengers: End Game”, which grossed $ 1,200 million, and “Avengers: Infinity War”, with $ 640 million, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” became the third best international premiere in history with $ 600 million dollars brought in worldwide during its opening weekend.

According to the account review that Sony conducted on Monday, the film starring Tom holland became the second-highest grossing debut in the country’s history, by exceeding $ 260 million dollars in the US market, the most important for Hollywood.

Thus, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is not only the best release of the entire pandemic, but in the United States. managed to beat the heavyweight debut such as “Avengers: Infinity War” ($ 257 million in 2018) and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” ($ 177 million in 2019).

But also, with its $ 600 million dollars raised worldwide, thanks to a simultaneous premiere in several countries, the latest installment of the arachnid superhero is on track to become the first film to exceed $ 1 billion since the pandemic began nearly 2 years ago.

And that forecast omits the second most important market, China, where it has not yet been released.

The news is a respite for cinemas around the world, which have been suffering millions in losses since the beginning of 2020.

However, only the Marvel franchise has managed to avoid the obstacles of the coronavirus with powerful premieres such as “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi” in 2021, while the box office of other films barely manages to cover production costs.

An example is the case of the new adaptation of the musical “West Side Story,” by Steven Spielberg released a week ago, which debuted well below expectations, raising only $ 10.5 million.

Similarly, the good performance of “Spider-Man” It contrasts with the launch of “Nightmare Alley”, the new Guilermo del Toro, which only added $ 2.9 million dollars and was in fifth position.

Ahead were “Encanto”, in second position with $ 6.5 million; “West Side Story”, in third with $ 3.4 million, and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, in fourth with $ 3.4 million.

