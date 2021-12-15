Spider-Man: No Road Home is finally here today – 91% in theaters and the expectation is at an all-time high, as fans yearn to see Tom Holland wearing the Spider-Man costume again and discover everything that Marvel Studios and Sony were keeping a secret in recent months in relation to the plot of the film. Theaters are going to explode at the premiere of this third part of the franchise, and according to the latest box office tracking, everything indicates that the profits will be huge.

According to information from Deadline, this film directed by Jon Watts is expected to accumulate between US $ 160 million and US $ 180 million abroad, and at least US $ 120 million in the United States, which could lead to a total of worldwide earnings of US $ 300 million in just its first weekend on the billboard. These are estimates that may not be entirely accurate, as there is still concern about the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, which prevents 100% correct projections, but with the film setting a new record in the pre-sale of tickets, most analysts think that it is very likely that more than US $ 290 million will be raised.

Certainly these figures present a very encouraging sign, and some think that No way home it may become the first “pandemic times” film to exceed $ 1 billion at the box office. Undoubtedly these are good times for the fans of Spider-Man, and better for the producers of these films, because if this latest installment reaches the success they predict, the most logical thing is to assume that more Peter Parker films will come in the future and we won’t have to wait long.

The criticism embargo was lifted on the night of December 13 and so far, the film has received very positive comments, maintaining very high scores on various critic sites. The most recent reactions seem to indicate the immense acceptance of the feature film, which certainly represents another good sign for the forecasts about the global box office to be achieved.

After the two successful predecessor sagas of Spider-Man – 89% and The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%, starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield correspondingly, the reboot of the Spider-Man saga was left in charge of Tom holland as the protagonist, and has become a worldwide phenomenon since its first installment. Hopes pinned on Spider-Man: No Way Home They are so big that it is expected to be one of the most important and successful productions of Marvel Studios and Sony so far, even, several dare to say that it will easily surpass Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

We will have to wait to find out if the actual numbers of box office winnings are higher or lower than what the specialists predict. If you have the opportunity to see the film in its premiere or in one of its first days in theaters, remember to enjoy it to the fullest and do not spoil others, because we all want to get fresh to see what Spider-Man: No Way Home has to offer.

