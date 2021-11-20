If the fans can agree on one thing, it is that the most exciting thing about Spider-Man: No Road Home is the return of Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy end of week – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%), rumored for more than a year, but still without official confirmation from Sony and Marvel. Nonetheless, there is good reason to believe that both actors will return, and Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%), who plays Electro again, 7 years after The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro Menace – 52%, seems to have the confirmation we needed.

The first time it was announced that Foxx would return as the villain, the actor posted a rather suggestive image on Instagram, where we saw three Spider-Men from behind. The post was deleted, but several users saved it and considered it an unofficial confirmation that the Spiderverse is real. Now, another Instagram post is drawing attention again because it reinforces the rumors.

Although it does not have much information, this post is accompanied by the words “Light Em up… #chasingspiders” (Turn them on, # chasing spiders). It is the hashtag that says “chasing spiders” the one that has attracted the most attention, because in a scene of the trailer we see that Electro, Sand-Man and Lizard throw themselves against a lonely Spider-Man, but the address of two of the villains does not seem go to the superhero, which has implied that the two Spider-Men, Maguire’s and Garfield’s, were deleted from the trailer. You can see the Instagram post of Jamie foxx next:

The clues and evidence that we will have Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield They are abundant, they started last year with rumors from certain media and insiders, but they expanded as the year progressed. The trilogy of Spider Man, despite its divisive third installment, has millions of fans around the world, and the saga of The amazing Spiderman it also garnered many fans who were disappointed when the third film was canceled.

Although so far it has not been officially confirmed, we did an article where we compiled several evidence about the return of Maguire and Garfield, and you can also see a more recent video on the subject, where details of the second trailer are added, released on Monday , which first showed Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born on July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) and Electro of Jamie foxx.

At the moment the tests seem to be overwhelming, it would not make sense to bring back Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) like Doctor Octopus and other actors from previous films if not for the actors who gave life to Spider-Man will also be brought in. The skepticism of many is not well founded, and the most certain is that we will have an epic crossover like it has not been seen in history.

According to some rumors we will also have Kirsten Dunst (Interview with the Vampire – 61%, Stolen Triumphs – 63%, Melancholy – 79%) as Mary Jane and Emma Stone (Zombieland: Shot of Grace – 84%, La La Land: A Love Story – 92%, It Is Said About Me – 85%) as Gwen Stacy, but they have not been confirmed, and both actresses assured in interviews that they are not in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even the Collider site reported the return of both actresses last year.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to give way to a saga about the multiverse, that concept so used in comics to reboot stories and make very crazy crossovers. The first time we saw him in action was in the Disney Plus series Loki – 96%, and later in What If …? – 84%. With Spider-Man: No Way Home We will have a new approach to the multiverse and in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we will see much more of it.

