It’s less than a month before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home in theaters and fans are very aware of any news. One of the actors we will see on screen is JK Simmons, who returns to play the eccentric J. Jonah Jameson, a journalist for The Daily Bulge who revealed the identity of Spider-Man in the previous tape. But don’t expect the character to be the same as the one seen in the Sam Raimi trilogy. During his stay on the Happy Sad podcast (via The Direct), Simmons mentions that his new version of Jameson will be different.

Rumors about the appearance of JK Simmons in Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% arrived a little before its theatrical release, then it was inevitable to think about it due to the actor’s walk down the red carpet at the exclusive premiere before its world launch. People were filled with high expectations, the film arrived, the credits fell but the famous Jameson was nowhere to be seen. Everything changed with the first post-credits scene, in which we observed Spider-Man and MJ taking a busy walk on the streets of New York; The face of the leader of The Daily Bugle appears on a mega screen and informs the population that the real identity of the arachnid superhero is Peter Parker, and of course, the protagonist explodes in despair.

The trailers of Spider-Man: No Way Home It shows us the return of Jameson and the fans are delighted. For his part, Simmons shares his take on the recent incarnation of the newscaster:

I think it’s a slightly different version, certainly from the creators of this current version of the story, it’s a very different character. For me, he is a slightly different character. He’s the same braggart, the same guy but with less hair, and honestly, I wish he still had the same hair; but I think the first time they asked me to do it I guess it was a late decision on their part to add Jameson, because they just came and asked me to do it.

The 66-year-old actor delves into the hiring process and the requirements demanded by Sony and Marvel Studios to reprise the role of Jameson. He did not agree on several points and here he details it:

It was like, ‘We’re going to sit down, we’re going to have a meeting with all the Sony greats and let’s talk about it’ and, ‘Yeah that’s fine’ and the deal is done and, you know, we’re going to film the day after tomorrow, and no, we don’t want you to cut your hair flat, ‘and I was like’ wait, wait, wait what? ‘ Yeah, we don’t want the cigar and the mustache and the blah blah blah, ‘and I said,’ That’s the guy, you know?

The star concludes that despite the differences, he trusts his new version of Jameson we will see almost the same essence: “So it was a negotiation at that time, and obviously the most important part is that he is still the same braggart, and has the Same damn mustache, or almost, and at least pure. “

It is clear that Simmons He is a huge fan of his own character and wants to see him present in the next Spider-Man adventures on the big screen. The actor managed to give Jameson a unique touch and many consider him to be the only one capable of playing the journalist with that style so beloved by the public, not for nothing did Marvel Studios prefer to hire him and not another Hollywood star. The future is bright for JK In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we hope the studios will make the most of it and deliver other unforgettable scenes, meme-worthy gems, and all kinds of hilarious content. Spider-Man: Sin Camino a Casa opens on December 15 in Mexico.

