Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% continues to be a hit with critics and audiences, as well as maintaining its position as the highest grossing title of the year worldwide. The film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya was very well received by fans, who recognize that beyond the fulfilled expectations and the nostalgia that it handles, the story does manage to establish a new legacy for the character within the MCU. This is especially important because for years Holland’s work as a protagonist was debated, which many saw as talented but with a history far removed from the comics.

In that sense, the fans’ greatest fear was precisely that so many villains and heroes from other films would overshadow Holland’s last chance to stand out as the hero independently. Admittedly, there was a lot of ingenuity to make this third part an origin film that may well also function as a farewell for the actor and the arrival of new versions of Spider-Man. Of course, Holland’s talent was key to the film serving as more than just fan service.

Kevin Feige had been clear, for years, that the Spider-Man of the MCU had to find his own way away from the references to the work of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and that also meant moving away from the villains that were shown in the respective franchises. In that way, by the time the story of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the producer knew that the appearance of all these characters would not interfere with his original vision and would add to the evolution of the protagonist.

Long before Garfield and Maguire’s return was confirmed, it was known that the movie would bring back the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus, with Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina reprising their respective roles. These two actors are considered by fans to be the best to have been featured in any version of Spider-Man and expectations were very high. In the end, it was the Green Goblin who kept his title as Spidey’s great nemesis.

And if the followers believed that no one but them could bring these characters to life, Feige confirms that he thought the same and that is why he never considered having versions of these enemies within the UCM. In an interview for Film Is Now (via ComicBookMovie.com), Feige explained:

It didn’t occur to us to do a new Green Goblin story, or to do an Oscorp story, or to do Doc Ock, or whatever had already been done, and that’s why Vulture and Mysterio were really the key characters. Even when we were doing that, and I’ve been saying it for years, even before someone asked me what I was thinking, you can’t have someone better than Alfred Molina.

When they began to work on the third installment, they realized that there was a natural way to have these characters again and go to the same actors, without feeling like a superficial excuse:

Putting yourself in those shoes would be very, very difficult. And it wouldn’t be fun to find a way, if you ever bring Doc Ock back it would have to be Alfred Molina. And early in the development of this third part of Homecoming, we realized that, thanks to the UCM, there was a way to do that.

This reasoning explains that Peter Parker would never have heard of Doctor Octopus or the famous Oscorp company, and that a version of Harry does not exist in this universe either. In the Maguire and Garfield universes it is also clear that there are no other heroes like them, since they do not recognize the name of Avengers or what it refers to. In the Homecoming trilogy, the villains are the consequence of other acts that we have seen in the MCU, with Tony Stark as the main axis, something that most of the Spider-Man fans did not like. With the end of the film, an attempt is made to return to the roots of the character and, in that sense, of the villains that he will face in the future.

