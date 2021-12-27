Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% had no problem conquering the box office and breaking important records for Marvel. The film starring Tom Holland still holds the attention of the public, who await news about the future of the character within the MCU. Of course, Holland is also drawing a lot of attention for his work as Peter Parker and because in this installment he finally begins his journey as the hero we know from the comics, with fewer resources and privileges to fight, but with more emotional maturity and a unmatched integrity. With so many virtues, both the audience and the creators have talked a lot about the real possibilities that the film manages to sneak into the big awards.

In general, superhero movies, which are part of the action genre, are seen as minor products. In that sense, if any of them get Oscar or Golden Globe nominations, it is usually in technical areas. Few titles have managed to stand out, being the recognition of Heath Ledger as Joker in Batman: The Dark Knight – 94% the most outstanding example. But even in that historic moment, Christopher Nolan’s own film was forgotten in other categories.

With the eternal dispute over whether or not these tapes are “real” cinema, it was impossible that Spider-Man: No Way Home It won’t work as a perfect excuse to reignite the debate, especially when we’re talking about Holland’s work as an actor. While the young performer has worked on other dramatic films that do very well at the grand prix, many believe that his most valuable and dedicated work was achieved in the successful sequel, and that this deserves due recognition. The actor himself has said that he does not understand why they should be considered as superficial works when he approaches all the characters, whether in Spider-Man or in The Devil at all hours – 65%, in the same way and with the same dedication.

A few days ago, Kevin Feige said that the real reason these films are forgotten during awards season is that prejudice clouds the opinion of voters. For many it is unworthy to put a Spider-Man installment to compete with a film directed by Ridley Scott or Martin Scorsese, who have already spoken out against Marvel films on more than one occasion. And although much of the public also insists that they cannot be compared fairly, there are already many who believe that the separation is unnecessary and unfair, since great actors and directors can demonstrate their talent in films of any type and genre.

Kevin Feige explained during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, that Marvel titles should be analyzed with the same objectivity as other major productions:

I think both types of movies deserve recognition. [Espero que la Academia] think about the artistic skill involved in storytelling that connects with all kinds of people on a very emotional level.

The producer says that Spider-Man: No Way Home Not only did it save the global box office, it planted hope in viewers:

It’s a very good thing when people in a room stand up and clap. It’s good when people wipe their tears because they’re thinking about the last 20 years they’ve been to the movies and what it means to them. That, to me, is very good, the kind of things the Academy, at the time, was founded to acknowledge.

To prove his point, Feige compared the latest Spider-Man installment to The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King – 94%, and actually the entire trilogy directed by Peter Jackson:

In the same way that The Return of the King was a kind of celebration and the culmination of all that incredible work that was done in the trilogy. This is a celebration of both the Homecoming trilogy and the five other incarnations of Spider-Man that have been made before.

LOTR’s closure swept the Oscars that year, although in the acting categories it never excelled.

It is not the first time Kevin Feige He insists on this kind of recognition for Marvel movies. With Black Panther – 90% and with Avengers: Endgame – 95% spoke the same way. What is certain is that a movie does not measure its quality by the billions it makes at the box office. Beyond this financial rescue, it would be necessary to analyze if the work of directing, acting and script really is up to the level of other possibly nominated works. On the other hand, it is inevitable that superhero cinema will eventually occupy a place in these types of awards, as better ways to tell these stories are found every time, as seen in Joker – 91% with Joaquin Phoenix.

