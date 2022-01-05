Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% will continue to be talking about in the coming weeks and, perhaps, until the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The closing of the trilogy had the complicated task of fulfilling the wishes of the fans, as well as surprising them with the story and, on the whole, it accomplished both things quite successfully. Beyond the numbers at the box office, the critics and the audience have analyzed whether or not we are facing a good film, which despite its flaws in the script is quite solid and interesting. In large part, this is due to the connection to previous versions of Spider-Man and the return of various villains, a detail that was Kevin Feige’s idea.

Kevin Feige is recognized for being the one who raised the UCM as we know it. With all and significant setbacks throughout the franchise, the producer keeps abreast with the story he wants to develop in each phase and the demands of the followers and admirers of the comics. Although at this point, and with so many titles on his list, one might think that his way of getting involved has changed or decreased, the truth is that that is not true and he continues to lead the projects, taking suggestions and raising plots for him. future.

Now that all the secrets of Spider-Man: No Way Home are already known to the public, the scriptwriters have been questioned about how they developed the story, how they attracted the attention of the actors to return to their respective roles and what they wanted to achieve with the arrival of the versions of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The truth is that the film starring Tom Holland had a very rough road to reach production. The actor himself recently recalled that the story kept changing while they were filming and some aspects of the script had to be altered after the change in the release date of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Despite these complications, the result was well received by fans of the hero.

In a recent interview for The Wrap (via Bleeding Cool), Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers explained the obstacles they had to overcome to write the film after the unexpected twist in Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%. Apparently the initial idea was to introduce the classic villains in a post-credits scene. In McKenna’s words:

We said, “’Okay, we know we’re dealing with the consequences of that. What would happen? ‘”And that led us down different paths in history that weren’t this story. And then, I don’t know if it was Kevin’s idea. [Feige], the idea of ​​doing something with the other villains and making fun of it in the end [de la película], I think in a post-credits scene that was no longer.

In the end, it was Kevin Feige who recognized the opportunity to revive the idea about Sinister six that Sony and Marvel had been trying to organize for years:

So we were coming up with different stories that were just directed at a scene like that. So inevitably we were like, “What if Kraven? What if [¿Otros villanos?]”And we were mulling over a lot of different ideas and finally one day, for various reasons, there were reasons why we couldn’t do certain stories, I think it was Kevin who said,” Do you remember that idea with all the villains we were talking about? for a post-credits scene? That Sinister Six idea? Why don’t we do it in the movie? Make this movie about that? ” And that made everything open up.

The concept was not simple. In addition to having to convince Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx to return, the script had to make sense of these villains beyond presenting themselves as enemies of the arachnid. Although the audience knew them from the other films, nostalgia cannot be relied on to support the story and that is why everyone has a moment to explain who they are and for Peter Parker to understand how and why he should help them.

Of course, the arrival of these villains made the appearance of the other versions of Spider-Man inevitable, but that also had to work for the good of Holland’s version and not as a superficial resource. At the end, Spider-Man: No Way Home It became a kind of origin story that showed the talent of the actor and how well he looks in the role. In addition, the closure brings it closer to the tradition seen in the comics that fans missed in the MCU.

