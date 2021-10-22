We are just over a month away from the premiere of the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Road Home. The film will begin, little by little, to demonstrate the effect that the multiverse will have on the characters that we previously thought was the canon of the saga. A new promotional material has fans speculating if the return of Sandman, from Spider-Man 3 – 63%, has also been confirmed on the film.

Through networks, Empire magazine shared its covers for its next issue. The first is limited to elements of the villains that had already been confirmed, such as the tentacle of Doctor Octopus, the beams of Electro and the bombs of Green Goblin. However, the second also has a Sandman fist and what appears to be Mysterio’s helmet. This is how he relives the furor to see exactly which villains will appear in the film.

So far, the film has high expectations after confirming that villains from other sagas will return to fight the version of Tom Holland. However, there are expected to be many other surprises, such as the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who have previously played the character. This has fans looking for any kind of clue that confirms that this is what we will see on the screens when it premieres.

The subscriber cover for our #SpiderManNoWayHome issue is a bold blast of kaleidoscopic comic-book color, illustrated exclusively for Empire by @Murugiah_. READ MORE: https://t.co/1L405T7zL5 pic.twitter.com/7ipfkbt2uN – Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) October 22, 2021

The return of Sandman, in light of all the other returns, is possible. After all, the character appeared in Spider Man 3 and it is known that he was originally the only villain Raimi wanted in his film before the studio pressed him to add others, resulting in the most uneven installment of that franchise. Beyond this, in that version it is revealed that the character, played by Thomas Haden Church, was the real responsible for the murder of Uncle Ben.

It is believed that No way home will feature a version of the Sinister Six, the classic group of villains from the hero arachnid comics. The group has consisted of several, but this time it is expected to be made up of Doc Oct, Green Goblin and Electro, these would be the confirmed members, which leaves room for three more. Now, Sandman could be one of them, there are those who believe they have seen Lizard in the first trailer and that leaves a place that could be for the Vulture, given that he exists in the MCU saga and since Mysterio died in the previous installment .

Official details about the movie have obviously been kept under wraps. All this could change very soon, because we have only had one preview and the film is very soon to premiere. Given that Eternals is coming in two weeks, as are Sony’s other films, such as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, we will likely see one last trailer before December rolls around and there we learn more about the movie. .

Until then, we can’t help but speculate on whether we’ll see Sandman and other classic comic book villains team up in Spider-Man: No Road Home. Remember that the release date is December 17 and it will be then that we will really see all the surprises that both studios have for the character and his future.

