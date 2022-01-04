Everyone expected Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% became an outright success and now it is. Sony’s turn to do things big has come and in fact it has already begun, since the start of the campaign is reported through social networks so that No way home compete in the category for Best Movies at the Oscars in 2022. Times have changed for Hollywood cinema and now even the blockbuster superhero films have a chance to win the most coveted honors in the entire industry.

Do not miss: Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the 12th highest grossing movie of all time

No way home takes us back to Peter Parker right where he ended up at Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Daily Bugle reveals his identity and the world turns against him after the events involving Mysterio. Peter Parker turns to Doctor Strange and he casts a spell to make everyone forget that the teenager is the arachnid superhero, unfortunately, things go very wrong and Stephen’s enchantment ends up attracting characters from other universes that are related to Spider-Man .

Spider-Man: No Way Home made the Spider-Verse a reality and that was the big magnet in the movie. According to Box Office Mojo, the collection already stands at US $ 1,368 billion globally, in addition, the reviews are completely positive, highlighting the heart and the nostalgia of the adventure. You better not post any negative comments about No way home, because Marvel fans are many and they no longer forgive any insult or constructive criticism towards the objects of their devotion, however minimal they may be. For its part, Sony is fully determined to sweep the Oscars next year and the campaign for Best Picture has already begun:

We invite you to read: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Writers wanted post-credits scenes with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Well, Sony and Marvel are in fact going for it. (C / O @Calunga_Mr) pic.twitter.com/ETdA73vrDx – Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) January 3, 2022

According to ., Sony doesn’t just want to see No way home in the Best Picture category, she also wants voters to consider her for Best Director, Best Visual Effects, among many others. The reveal of the list of nominees will take place on February 8 and the ceremony on March 27. Will we see Sin Camino a Casa as the best of cinema in 2021? Only time will give us the answer.

The success of No way home brought back the euphoria for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, especially the latter. Fans empathized with the suffering of their Peter Parker still seeing him haunted by the death of Gwen Stacy; Throughout the film we note that the character has not gotten over his failure to rescue his beloved and that he still feels guilt. This was enough for social media movements such as # MakeTASM3 to be unleashed, in an effort to get Sony to bring Andrew back and allow him to continue and end his story with Spider-Man, after all he deserves a happy ending.

The superhero cinema saw its activity diminished in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, in 2021 it recovered with some releases from DC and Marvel Studios for the small and big screen, and for this 2022 it will return with numerous releases that will fill the pockets of its production companies . Years ago this genre was not so respected or consolidated, but the supreme successes of more recent times have even changed the paradigms about what is considered good cinema, the Oscars have already been delivered to it.

You may also be interested in: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Deleted scene with Harry Holland leaks on social networks

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');