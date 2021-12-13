We’re just days away from the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home, and Marvel Studios fans can’t contain their excitement. The Spider-Verse is almost confirmed right now thanks to an interesting poster shared by Victoria Alonso, producer and vice president of Marvel Studios who is actively involved in the new installment. The followers of Spider-Man are going crazy with the material, because Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, a fact that would ensure their presence in the adventure that is about to appear on the billboard.

That Garfield Y Maguire be included in No way home It is one of the biggest dreams that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have. Although Kevin Feige, the chief creative officer of the company, has not confirmed anything on his own, Victoria Alonso It draws the public’s attention with a promotional image of the film in which we do not see the two actors directly, but we do see the silhouettes of their faces with Tom Holland, a statement that the actors will be in the adventure. You can see the Instagram post below:

Days before the premiere of No way home, no cast or staff member had ever gotten this far on confirming the Spider-Verse. While Tobey Maguire stays away from the media, avoiding any interaction with the press, Andrew Garfield he has earned the sympathy of the whole world for his hilarious responses in recent interviews. An example of the above is his appearance on the show Jimmy Fallon Some weeks ago; when the host told him about the alleged leaked image of No way home in which it appears, Garfield He denied everything: “I’m not sure about that … What are you talking about? Well, if you show me the photo, I can tell you if it’s me or if it’s real. ” Similarly, a few days ago he answered questions on Wired and evaded a confirmation like the greats.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It opens in theaters on December 17th, perfect to close the year with a flourish. Along the way, you will run into fierce competition like The Alley of Lost Souls or The Matrix Resurrections, but we suspect that neither of them could be a higher grossing than Spider-Man’s newest adventure in the MCU. If the rumors are true, No way home It could become Marvel Studios’ highest grossing film, and we even dare to think of a much larger global gross than Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, maybe higher than Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

The first advance of Spider-Man: No Way Home also announced the appearance of the Green Goblin and Electro and other villains, characters long awaited by fans of the MCU, that is why the arrival of Garfield Y Maguire it’s a no-brainer. Marvel and Sony have taken great care not to spoil the surprises, however at this point it’s completely impossible to ignore the signs. Are you ready for everything that is coming? It will be great and very lucrative for Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios is moving forward with the development of its cinematic universe and it would be a waste to ignore the wishes of the fans. That Spider-Verse can already be seen and felt.

