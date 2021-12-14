Spider-Man: No Way Home – 86% opens in Mexican theaters the day after tomorrow and the US press will see it today, so the first reactions will come soon. The actors continue to offer interviews to major media and recently Tom Holland shared some details for Yahoo! Movies about the advertising strategy that Marvel Studios originally thought of for the film: they intended to sell the film as a fight between Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. In the following paragraphs we comment on all the information.

The secrets surrounding the argument of No way home they stood for a long time. The public had no idea what to expect but suspicions began to form; Little by little all kinds of theories and speculations made their way, however, from the beginning the filmmakers were aware that hiding the plot was of vital importance for obvious reasons. Tom holland reveals that Marvel Studios was going to implement a rather deceptive marketing campaign:

We are pretty tired of constantly lying and fooling people. I feel my conscience weighing on me now. It’s hard. […] Remember when that was the initial marketing plan? The initial plan was to make the movie look like a civil war between Doctor Strange and me and they were going to keep everything a secret. That’s impossible.

Zendaya, co-star of Holland who plays MJ in the film, talked about how exciting it is for him to watch the development and popularity of theories in the MCU fandom, and that some are good enough for writers and top executives to take into account:

There are some theories that I see and I say, ‘why don’t we think about that? It’s really cool and I think that’s part of the excitement and the fun – the theories, the ideas, and the possibilities. There are now, due to the multiverse, literally an infinite amount of possibilities for what this movie could be or what it could become. I think everyone should go in without expectations and have fun.

It has been a very long road until the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters. Marvel Studios is about to close the year with a flourish and fans have expectations to the highest. Without a doubt, what is expected of this new adventure is the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective incarnations of Spider-Man; The public wants the Spider-Verse now and the company better give it to them, I hope the film does not result in a nonsense bad narrated or lacking in spirit like the other Spider-Man installments in the MCU.

Spider-Man is always a safe bet for Marvel Studios, as we are talking about one of the favorite heroes of all time. No Way Home has a huge mission ahead but we are confident that things will turn out well with its narration, we also do not doubt that it will become the highest grossing film of 2021, it has sought to grow; premieres on December 15. You can read the official synopsis of Spider-Man: No Way Home next:

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous enemies from other worlds begin to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

