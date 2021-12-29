It is not news that, in most cases, much of what is shot for a movie does not reach the final cut, for various reasons. In the case of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, we are facing a huge and spectacular blockbuster that continues to break box office records, but what we saw on screen is the result of hard work to select what could and what could not reach theaters. Now, an anonymous leak has revealed some of the scenes that were discarded, and certain users on social networks have asked Sony or Marvel to make them public.

Spider-Man: No Way Home brought back various characters from the Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man sagas and caused theaters to explode with excitement with the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but he also had a short cameo highly anticipated by fans: Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, who was originally introduced in the Netflix series Daredevil – 93%. Even though his cameo was enough and made fans happy, the new leak suggests that we got a lot more from the lawyer.

Obviously there is no way to know if this leak is real, since it is an anonymous post from 4Chan, but those who have closely followed the rumors and leaks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent years will remember that various posts on Reddit and 4Chan turned out to be authentic, and in this case it was also shared on Twitter by the insider Daniel richtman.

According to the alleged leak, the first scene of Matt Murdock shows him arriving for Peter’s questioning at the police and calling for his release. Later we would have a scene in the court, where the lawyer proves Parker’s innocence, although the Stark technology is confiscated from him for “damage control”.

There is said to be an “extended version” of the talk between Peter Parker, his Aunt May, Happy Hogan, and Matt Murdock, in which the latter warns the young superhero “about the difficulties of life as a vigilante,” but gives him the reason to Peter and May that it is worth “helping the innocent”. The scene we saw in theaters does not include such dialogue, and ends abruptly when someone throws a brick out the window and is caught by Matt. So far we do not know in what form the superhero will return, but rumors suggest that he will be in the series of She-hulk, in a series or movie focused on him, and perhaps in the spin-off of Eccho.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It lasts 2 and a half hours and is one of the longest installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it is understandable that the time was cut for the character played by Charlie cox, which does not have much importance within the story. Still, it would be nice if the scenes that were removed from the final cut come to light in the future.

Another comeback of someone who participated in the series of Daredevil, and which has been celebrated by fans, is that of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin in the latest episode of Hawkeye – 87%. However, it seems that in the case of Matt and Kingpin these are new versions, different from those presented by Netflix; in Matt’s case in Spider-Man: No Way Home the difference is not very noticeable, but the Kingpin of Hawkeye It has super strength and super stamina that was not present in the Netflix series.

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to raise a lot of money at the box office, and according to Box Office Mojo has more than US $ 1 billion grossed worldwide, and is only two weeks old. The forecasts advance that it will continue to increase its collection and that it will be among the highest grossing films of all time. If it is released in China (as it is yet to be confirmed), it could be much more successful.

