Tickets for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home are sold out in many cities, so many fans who did not make it will have to settle for the next day’s screenings. Through the portal Comicbook.com the official classification of the film has been reported, suggesting that we will have some violent and dark scenes. Marvel Studios has always been known for its family-friendly content, however the new Spider-Man adventure could include bits above the normal tone.

Spider-Man: No Way Home brings us back to Peter Parker, this time in the biggest mess of his life: his identity as Spider-Man has been revealed. Our protagonist asks Doctor Strange for help, but when a spell goes wrong, dangerous enemies from other worlds begin to appear, forcing Peter to go much further in his career as Spider-Man, perhaps meeting some very friends. important along the way. Will the rumors that have been forming for a couple of years end up coming true?

Comicbook reports that Spider-Man: No Way Home It has been classified as PG-13. According to the Motion Picture Association, movies that receive this rating advise parents that some scenes may be too strong for those under 13 years of age. Comicbook also reports that No way home it will have “sequences of action / violence, some language and short suggestive comments”, so parents should be very attentive to what the little ones look at and understand. The notice is already on the table for everyone.

The PG-13 rating is likely due to the fights we will see on screen. Spider-Man (and perhaps another pair) will face numerous villains. The previews already showed us Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Lizard and Electro, so we can be sure that Peter Parker will take a good beating; at least it has increased resistance and that allows it to withstand blows much better. For TV Globo, Tom Holland declared a few days ago that the film will include completely spectacular and surprising confrontations:

You’ll see a fighting style like you’ve never seen in a Spider-Man movie before, and that was due to our action coordinator, George Cottle. They designed these fights to surprise you, to really put you on your feet. And when we were filming this particular scene, I think a long fight scene between one of the villains and myself, and we shot it over and over again for three or four days, I remember my knuckles were bloody and I was messed up and we were fighting and fighting. To be fair, it was horrible, it was such a difficult time, but in the movie, it’s so spectacular and it’s so overwhelming and you’ve never seen Peter Parker like this. I’m very excited to see what they think.

The pre-sale of tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home began on November 29, an event that caused the collapse of web pages in several countries. Everyone is eager to watch the movie and find out if we will see three Spider-Man battling the villains on duty, making the possibilities of the multiverse visible and fulfilling the dream that millions of fans have had for years. The Cinematic Universe could be about to do something incredible, we just hope the film’s story isn’t ruined by poor direction or a decadent script; Spider-Man’s previous adventures with Tom holland They do not stand out precisely for being memorable … to tell the truth, they are very generic.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on December 15.

