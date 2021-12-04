It’s not news at this point that Spider-Man: No Road Home is breaking box office records in its ticket pre-sale. The Fandango site reported that since Avengers: Endgame – 95%, they had not sold that much, and we must take into account that Endgame became the highest grossing film in history in 2019. Now, a new forecast about the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, increased the numbers that had been presented before, which opens the door to the possibility of exceeding expectations.

You may also like: Spider-Man: No Way Home breaks all-time box office record

In the second week of November, Box Office Pro calculated that, in the best of scenarios, the collection of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the local box office (United States and Canada) it would be between US $ 135 million and US $ 185 million, during its first three days. Now, the same site has updated its forecast, taking into account that no tape in the pandemic had generated as much anticipated demand as Spider-Man: No Way Home, and that their numbers can only be compared to pre-pandemic blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92% (the highest grossing movie in America).

Due to these new data, it is now estimated that No way home It will gross between $ 190 million and $ 250 million in its first three days, and when it’s finished its tour of theaters, it could have a gross of between $ 520 million and $ 690 million. In the best case scenario, based on this forecast, Spider-Man: No Way Home would rank 5 in the top 5 of the highest grossing films in the United States and Canada.

The reason why the hype is through the roof is not a novelty either. The third installment of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has villains from the Spider-Man saga as Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe, and Doctor Octopus, played by Alfred Molina; and from The Amazing Spider-Man saga, as Electro, played by Jamie Foxx.

Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Daily Bugle video features Sandman and Electro, and mentions the Spider Menace

Spider-Man: No Way Home It arrives this December 17 in theaters, although in some countries it will arrive earlier. At the moment there is no official confirmation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are part of the film, but there are good reasons to think so, as you can see in this video where the evidence was collected.

The first trilogy of Spider-Man, directed by Sam Raimi, is considered by many to be one of the best ever made in the history of superhero cinema. Despite the fact that the third installment divided the critics and the public, some struggle to vindicate it. As for the frustrated saga of The Amazing Spider-Man, it is necessary to emphasize that it was a reboot, which occurred only five years after the premiere of Spider-Man 3 – 63%. He had several points against him, having a very high bar, and that the memory of Tobey Maguire.

Regardless, The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% captivated many and the couple of Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone as Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy are a favorite on the screen. According to rumors, Stone would also have a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it is still a simple rumor.

Don’t leave without reading: Spider-Man: No Way Home | New posters of the villains drive fans crazy

If it is true that we will have the two Spidermen back, there are many possibilities for the future. You might expect The Amazing Spider-Man to have its third installment, and that Sam raimi fulfill his wish to film Spider man 4. Another possibility is that the characters will reappear in other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or in the Sony universe that includes villains and antiheroes such as Venom and Morbius. There are currently many unanswered questions, and we do not expect all of them to be answered in the near future.