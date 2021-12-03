There is no doubt that Spider-Man: No Road Home is a global phenomenon. The pre-sale of tickets is proving a success, while comments on social media have kept Spider-Man and various hashtags related to the film trending. Now three new posters give us a look at three of the main villains, and fans are very excited.

From what we know, originally Sony and Marvel did not want details about the return of old villains to be released, but it was impossible not to leak that Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) would return as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%) as Electro. Later a rumor spread that Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born on July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) would also be back as the Green Goblin, and the first trailer confirmed this by showing one of his iconic grenades and with his evil laugh, although it was the second the who showed him to us in full body.

Now these three villains, who are the only ones we know who are played by the same actors who gave them life in the past, appear in the posters that are driving fans crazy on Twitter, especially the Green Goblin poster, of which it was said in various rumors that he will be the main villain. Here are some of the reactions that these images have caused:

BOOOM 💥

We have new individual posters of the villains for #SpiderManNoWayHome #Electro #GreenGoblin #DoctorOctopus pic.twitter.com/V9QcxC2et7 – The perrusco (@perruscoso) December 3, 2021

Peter … struggling to have everything you want while the world tries to make you choose. #GreenGoblin pic.twitter.com/PjgnCJcIWz – Salvi Dafriend 🐺❄️ (@SalviHuerta) December 3, 2021

Butt with our friend #GreenGoblin

There are only 13 days left ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oWmivIb6UQ – EddyZ115 (@ EddyZ115) December 3, 2021

Everyone talks about villains but nobody talks about 3 different Spides Oct with Tom, Goblin with Andrew and Tobey with Electro

Someone deny me please # GreenGoblin # SpiderManNoWayHome #Electro pic.twitter.com/7ihl2GukCW – Oscar Mendoza (@ OscarMe45398714) December 3, 2021

In case anyone is interested, here are the new posters of #SpiderManNoWayHome edited and with the logo in English for you to use. #SpiderMan #GreenGoblin #Electro #DoctorOctopus pic.twitter.com/UGLmoraPgz – smt-sempai🇲🇽🇲🇽 (@ simental095) December 3, 2021

Individual posters of some of the main villains of #SpiderManNoWayHome.

They are #GreenGoblin, #DoctorOctopus and #Electro.

These if I like them. pic.twitter.com/B8fUbOszqH – SpideyActurus #SpiderManNoWayHome (@SpideyNotis) December 3, 2021

They look completely imposing, I don’t understand what they did to #GreenGoblin but it looks different, I love OO # SpiderManNoWayHome https://t.co/vzRUMjp3wo – Josh-Hagane (@ tylergames111) December 3, 2021

ARACNID HYPE! Decent #DoctorOctopus, #GreenGoblin and #Electro posters for #SpiderManNoWayHome I FINALLY SEE YOUR FACE ALFRED! pic.twitter.com/94QB7PsVQh – Tito Olivares (@esp_marvel) December 3, 2021

In addition to the fact that these villains, hailing from the Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man universes, are highly anticipated by fans, what they are most looking forward to is seeing the previous Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72 %, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%), of whom we only have rumors, as their participation has not been confirmed so far

Andrew Garfield has repeatedly denied that he will appear in Spider-Man: No Road Home, but that is not indicative of anything, as other actors have done the same in the past and have lied. As for Maguire, there are no official statements regarding his return as Spider-Man. Of what we can be sure, is that the fans would be very disappointed if these two actors do not appear, although several tests indicate that they will, as you can see in this video.

A few weeks ago, Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%) finally broke the silence about how he met Willem dafoe, in a press conference commented (via Inside the Magic):