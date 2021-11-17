Spider-Man fans are still processing the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Road Home, which did not reveal Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as many expected, but confirmed several rumors about the return of villains such as Green Goblin, played. by Willem Dafoe, and Electro, played by Jamie Foxx. The detail that not everyone noticed is that what was shown in the trailer fits almost perfectly with a plot leaked months ago.

If you did not read the April leak, we warn you that it could be full of spoilers, so you have time to get out and not spoil the plot of Spider-Man: no way home. What you will read next was shared on Reddit by the user SpideyForever245, who became famous after being the first and only to announce that actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus would have a cameo as Lady Hydra in Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%.

The fact that he had that piece of information that no one else had gave him credibility, but when he published the plot of Spider-Man: no way home there was not enough information to know if his words were true again. Now, with the second trailer, we know that it is, as we will discuss below:

According to what was published by SpideyForever245 in April, the multiverse “is breaking down” because “Peter messed with some magic to clear his name”, and villains from other worlds arrive, which must be locked up in a special Doctor Strange prison. We can see this in the trailer when the Supreme Sorcerer tells Peter Parker that he ruined the spell so that everyone would forget that he is Spider-Man, and when he tells him that enemies from “all the universes” are coming.

Maybe that first part of the leak seems like a small thing, and many would have already suspected it since they saw the first trailer. However, what comes next is the most surprising. The leak ensured that the final act would be in “the Statue of Liberty that now looks like a great Captain America with the shield”, something that turned out to be true, as the trailer confirmed it.

It is also said that the villains will be fighting against the three Spider-Man in the Statue of Liberty and that they seek to keep “a Stark Arc Reactor”. In the trailer we see a cube that Peter wants to snatch from Doctor Strange, and while it looks more like a magical object, it is too much of a coincidence that the leak said that they are fighting “for something.”

Another important detail of the leak is that it mentioned the Green Goblin from Willem dafoe as the main villain, and the trailer seems to give him a lot more prominence than the other villains (with the exception of Doctor Octopus), and it is said that he will kill a loved one of Peter Parker.

The second trailer surprised with the appearance of Willem dafoe, Jamie foxx and two villains of whom we are not sure if they will be played by the same actors who brought them to life in the past, Sand-Man and Lagarto. Just as a famous insider had announced, the trailer did not show Maguire and Garfield returning as Spider-Men.

However, fans paid attention to the details and discovered that they do appear to be in the trailer after all, but hidden to be a surprise. At a first glance it was obvious that there is something strange in the final scene of the trailer, where we see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man throw himself at Electro, Sand-Man and Lizard, since the latter is not pointing at the superhero, but at a empty point in the image.

But thanks to a version of the trailer published in Brazil, fans discovered that Lagarto not only points into the air, but is hit by it, as you can see below:

Waters, because the air has already begun to strike. 👀🕷️🕷️🕷️ # SpiderManNoWayHomepic.twitter.com / nqmwraXFMm – @TomatazosCom (@TomatazosCom) November 17, 2021

With all of the above, it is more than obvious that the leak was genuine, and fans will not want to miss an adventure of these dimensions when it hits theaters in December.

