Spider-Man: No Road Home is already the most anticipated movie of the season and it will almost certainly become the great global success that Marvel needs to save 2021. After so many changes to its schedule, the brand has seen good results. with his series on Disney + and with the Black Widow box office – 87%, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% and Eternals – 58%, despite the fact that the latter divided specialized critics and fans. The strongest point that this third installment has is the expectation that has been generated around the project.

Since the return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro was confirmed, the fans affirmed that the most logical thing would also be to have the participation of those actors who previously embodied the hero. The appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield basically overshadows any other news that is given about the film directed by Jon Watts, and even those projects starring these actors. For example, while promoting Tick, Tick … Boom! – 90%, Garfield was harassed to exhaustion with questions about the movie and the alleged leaks where it comes out.

Regardless of whether or not these actors appear, Spider-Man: No Way Home it is still one of the pillars for the new phase of Marvel. At last we will be able to see on the big screen the effects of the multiverse and the scope of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose sequel called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive next year. In addition, this installment is also an important closure for Tom Holland, who was first introduced as the arachnid in Captain America: Civil War – 90%. Although Sony still has plans for the character, it is not known if Marvel has already offered a renewal to his contract, which ends with this title. What can we expect from this film? The trailer tells us.

Spider-Man: No Road Home will show us the results of the last evil act of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% helped reveal Spider-Man’s identity to the world. Unable to return to his life as a normal teenager, and by putting the people he loves at risk, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange for help to make everyone forget the news. Since everything goes wrong, villains from other versions, or universes, will appear to fight the arachnid. In addition to Doctor Octopus and Electro, several moments indicate the return of Sandman and Green Goblin.

With many waiting for this third installment to work to give us the Sinister Six, there are still a few villains to be confirmed. Venom: Carnage Freed post-credits scene – 45% could serve to introduce this character to the MCU, while Morbius’ first trailer hinted that there are important connections to Spider-Man as well … although we’re not sure what what version.

Although many consider that the work of Tom holland on paper he is really good, there is a lot of resentment over the decision to tie him so much to the character of Tony Stark. Spider-Man: No Way Home It will serve to give the character emotional independence and bring him closer to what the fans expect of him. The film will be released in December and is sure to break important records at the world box office.

